CADILLAC — You won't find anybody in town who loves the Cadillac 4 as much as Richard Shults.
The movie theater manager even wrote a book about Cadillac's historical theaters.
But Shults is out of a job, just like every other Goodrich Quality Theaters employee in Cadillac.
Not just laid-off, like employees at other businesses impacted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home" order.
Let go. Canned. Fired, through no fault of their own.
Goodrich Quality Theaters filed for bankruptcy in February 2020. Then in March, the novel coronavirus pandemic came to Michigan. Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered movie theaters, among other kinds of businesses, to temporarily close beginning March 16, 2020.
"That was a slap in the face to any theater," Shults said. Shults said employees had hoped the business would survive bankruptcy, but the business owner, Robert Goodrich, let them go in late March—Shults thinks it was the 27th.
"It was a tragic day. One of the last things I had to do was literally call every one of my staffers and tell them that the theater was not going to open and that they were effectively let go because of that," Shults told the Cadillac News. "Managers are never supposed to get attached to their employees. All of those were good kids that worked for us."
The theater had been Shults's life for 20 years—he started working there when he was 18 in March 2001.
"It was, quite frankly, heartbreaking," he said.
For Shults, his 20 years in the movie theater business means that he's used to being awake late at night—his unemployment came through with little delay because he was able to file at odd hours.
Luke Bartholomew was an assistant manager at the theater, a longtime friend of Shults who'd been hired just a few months before this happened.
Employees had hoped they wouldn't lose their jobs and that the theater would be bought by another chain, like AMC or Emagine, Bartholomew said.
That may still happen.
Emagine Entertainment, which is based out of the Pontiac area, is listed as an "interested party" on bankruptcy documents.
Paul Glantz, the theater's co-founder and chairman, told the Cadillac News on Wednesday that his company was angling to be the "stalking horse" bidder.
It's not certain what will happen.
Financing is an issue—lenders aren't eager to work with movie theaters during the coronavirus outbreak.
And even if Emagine Entertainment does buy Goodrich Quality Theaters, no decision has been made about what will happen to the Cadillac 4.
Glantz said the Cadillac 4 is "on the bubble" as to whether it will fit into the luxury theater chain's plans. Four screens isn't very many, and Emagine Entertainment's theaters have reclining seats and extended food offerings.
But the theater is a good fit for somebody, Glantz said.
"When I say 'on the bubble,' I just mean whether we would be the right long term operators for it, or whether we would (instead) find the right long term operator for it," Glantz said.
But the Cadillac 4 does have some things going for it.
"That's the only theater for many miles in any direction," Glantz said. "And I believe that whether we buy it or not, someone will be showing movies there by this holiday season."
Families make the drive to see movies in Cadillac, including Congressman John Moolenaar, whose family has property in Lake City. Moolenaar visited the theater in 2018 in honor of the theater's 100 years in business.
"My family and I have spent summer nights at the Cadillac 4. It’s a local institution where families have enjoyed popcorn and a movie for decades," Moolenaar said in a statement to the newspaper. "I hope a new owner can help it succeed in our new normal and continue the tradition for years to come.‘
Glantz said a franchise model is a possibility for the Cadillac 4. Somebody could buy the theater and contract with Emagine for the buying power to attract big-name movies.
"I can assure you it would be a terrific fit for someone who loves our industry, and for someone who loves living in a beautiful community like Cadillac," Glantz said.
A family-owned theater would be a natural fit for the Cadillac 4, he said.
"I guarantee you, I absolutely guarantee you, there will be someone who would be delighted to own and operate that theater," Glantz said.
