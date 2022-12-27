Cadillac added as final race location in Short's Brewing Fat Bike Series

CADILLAC — Cadillac has been chosen as the final stop on the annual Short’s Brewing Fat Bike Series race trail, and registration is officially open.
The series begins in Boyne City on Jan. 14, before moving over to Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville (Jan. 28), then Traverse City for the North American Vasa (Feb. 11), followed by the first of the “Dog Man Challenge” races in Charlevoix (Feb. 18).
Cadillac will host its own race on Feb. 25, dubbed the “Fatty Caddy,” in conclusion of both the Short’s Brewing series and the “Dog Man Challenge.” Racers can choose one of two pre-mapped trails on the Cadillac Pathway: the 21-mile “De La Moth” and the 10-mile “Cobbs+Mitchell.”
Fatty Caddy organizers Raymond Passchier and Joe Cantwell were biking together in the Grand Rapids area last winter when they decided to combine their expertise and start a fat bike race in Cadillac.
Passchier had come into town before to test out the Cadillac Pathway’s trails system and thought it would be a prime location for fat bike racing. Knowing that Cantwell was well-versed in race directing, he brought his friend on board as a partner to help execute Fatty Caddy for the Short’s series.
Although Cadillac is known as an all-season recreation town, a snow-laden wood may not seem conducive for any kind of biking, but Passchier said winter is actually the best time to ride fat tire. He added that Cadillac’s chilly, northern climate, tightly-groomed trails and weekend tourism appeal make for great racing conditions.
Cantwell said he and Passchier were also encouraged to bring a fat bike race to Cadillac because of the local support for winter sports.
Cantwell has directed and participated in several downstate races, where the majority of bikers are traveling in from the major cities of surrounding states. His expectation for Fatty Caddy is that it will be bolstered by the many locals who are already dedicated to sustaining area recreation.
“So the fact that there is so much local support for fat biking without the people traveling up here already, I think it makes sense to have one up here,” he said.
Interested bikers are not required to participate in the full Short’s Brewing Fat Bike schedule to race the Fatty Caddy, but if they do register with the series, they get double points for completing the path. There are plenty of competitive racers who will put up a fight to gain the most points, Cantwell said, but the Fatty Caddy trails are also designed to be accessible to casual riders who are just looking to have fun.
Passchier and Cantwell have partnered with the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau to spread the word about the race and coordinate local sponsorship. Through their collaboration, Cadillac’s mascot, Caddy Bear, has been incorporated into Fatty Caddy branding and promotions.
In addition to organizing Fatty Caddy, Passchier and Cantwell are bringing back another bike racing event made dormant by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bear Claw Epic. Traditionally, the Bear Claw has taken place in early fall, but it’s now been moved to May 13 in an attempt to fill in one of the area’s wider visitation gaps.
“We are very excited to see the Bear Claw Epic return in 2023,” said Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kathy Morin. “And having it moved to a date in the late spring is going to be a real boost for our hotels, restaurants and retail shops during what is normally a slower time.”
With two races on the horizon, Cantwell and Passchier are eager to see bikers of all skill levels come out and enjoy the Cadillac scenery and the camaraderie that comes with the sport.
Spectators are more than welcome to watch the Fatty Caddy. Bikers will be sent on their way at 10 a.m., and until they return, onlookers can enjoy some on-site refreshments. Event details for the Bear Claw are still being confirmed. Discounted registration for the Short’s Brewing Fat Bike Series ends Dec. 26, but racers can sign up online any time until Feb. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.