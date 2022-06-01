CADILLAC — Week one of the Cadillac After Hours Market begins Thursday, June 2 with a soft opening for participating vendors. After Hours is designed to take place during the Upbeat summer concert series, but until the music kicks off later this month, the market is doing a test run.
Formerly known as the Cadillac Night Market, the Cadillac After Hours Market will be set up every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. throughout the summer. Vendors from Cadillac and surrounding areas will be coming out to sell homemade goods, treats and beverages while the community enjoys some local live music.
After Hours Manager Marla Courtney said the goal of the market is to bring out a crowd for the Cadillac Upbeat concert series, but they’re starting a few weeks early to work out any potential bugs. The first few weeks of the market have also been designated as a meet and greet between the community and the market’s vendors.
“So for the first three weeks, I really want people to come down to the market and say hi and introduce themselves and become like family,” Courtney said. “And the more people that come down to it, the more fun that we’re going to get.”
The idea for the After Hours Market began with Courtney’s first foray into the summer concerts. When she noticed that the crowd was relatively thin, she wanted to do something to change that, while highlighting some of the area’s local businesses.
Because Upbeat will launch on June 23, Courtney wanted to make sure there was still a musical aspect to align with the market’s intended purpose. Courtney said local musician Dave Dalton will be performing weekly leading up to Upbeat.
So far, the market is very dessert heavy, and there will be plenty of cupcakes, pies and macaroons available this week. As the market continues to progress, Courtney said she’s hoping to incorporate the city’s social district into the event as well.
“I really want to have a genre of the week,” Courtney said. “So for example, if it’s Motown in the market, then there’ll be a Motown themed cocktail, just kind of encouraging everybody to get creative.”
Courtney recently wrote an open letter to the community about the launching of her market and some of her goals for its future. Getting local organizations involved is also an important facet of her vision for After Hours, and she wanted to extend the invitation for anyone to get involved.
“What can your business do for the market and for the community?” she asked in her letter.
Preparation for the market is still coming together, and Courtney is open to community participation in the planning process. Starting Tuesday, June 7, Courtney will be hosting “Repurpose,” which is a workshop dedicated to making bouquets out of unused flowers for members of After 26 to sell at the market.
As a freelance florist, Courtney often works with BlueBridge Events Centre in Traverse City. Any leftover bouquets from weddings, baby showers and other events are passed along to Courtney to be recycled into a new floral work of art.
The flowers will also be used to make centerpieces for the tables inside After 26. Repurpose will also run on a weekly basis at 5 p.m. at Willow Market and Primos BBQ’s event space, The Greenhouse, where some of Courtney’s recycled flower creations can be seen.
Aside from helping to prep bouquets, Courtney’s other intention for Repurpose is gathering individuals who are interested in community engagement and brainstorming for After Hours.
“I want the Tuesday night thing to be like okay, come in, let’s do something really nice for After 26,” she said. “Let’s repurpose these flowers; come out, and let’s talk about what is needed in this community.”
If people are unable to donate their time to After Hours, they are also welcome to donate monetarily, Courtney said. Right now, she said the market is running on a “shoestring budget,” and it’s being financially supported by Tim Scully, organizer for the Cadillac Upbeat concert series and the Crossroads concert series in Reed City.
After Hours Market opening night attendees can expect to see some local food trucks and a coffee truck, along with local sweet treat and artisan vendors. Throughout the market’s season, Courtney plans to release a weekly blog post to inform market goers on upcoming music acts and market vendors.
People can also stay up-to-date on all market happenings through the Cadillac After Hours Market Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.