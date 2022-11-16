CADILLAC — The Cadillac American Legion post each year is committed to ensuring that no veteran is left alone on Thanksgiving Day, and this year is no exception.
The post’s annual Thanksgiving dinner will be served around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and all veterans and family members are invited to attend.
On the menu will be turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole and rolls.
He said they are asking for pie donations from the community for dessert.
The meal is free of charge and is being put on by the Sons of the American Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary.
Although the meal is free, Harris is asking those interesting in attending to call the Legion at (231) 775-6500 by Nov. 22. Harris said calling ahead of time gives him an idea how much food to prepare.
