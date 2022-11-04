CADILLAC — The Cadillac American Legion post will be hosting its annual Veterans Day dinner on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Event organizer Ritchie Harris said veterans eat for free and they can bring one friend who also will eat for free.
The event will begin with cocktails at 5 p.m., and food will be served promptly at 6 p.m.
On the menu will be Swiss steak, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable, bread and cake.
Extra tickets cost $12 apiece and are available at the American Legion, which is located at 422 N. Mitchell St.
“We fill up every year,” Harris said. “And tickets are going pretty fast.”
For more information, call the Legion at (231) 775-6500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.