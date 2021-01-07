Cadillac American Legion sets up GoFundMe account to raise money to pay bills

CADILLAC — Facing declining revenues due to the statewide ban on dine-in activities, the Cadillac American Legion Post No. 94 has set up a GoFundMe account and is asking the public for help in paying the bills until they're able to open their doors once again.
Ritchie Harris, commander of the Sons of the American Legion, said the legion relies on dine-in sales to stay in business.
"Even though the doors are closed, the bills are still coming in," Harris said. "Lights, insurance, taxes, electricity and all the other bills required to keep this big, old building open."
Since the American Legion is considered a private club, Harris said they don't qualify for financial grants and other assistance that have been made available to businesses and non-profit organizations through the CARES act and other legislative initiatives.
Harris said with customers currently not able to enter the building, they are also starting to see a slight decrease in members paying their dues.
While Harris has been informed by the financial officer of the legion that they're currently caught up with bills, they may fall behind this month if they aren't able to come up with some money to make up what they've lost in dine-in revenues.
The American Legion is a club that centers around veterans and their families. Anyone who's served in the military can join the legion, along with their spouses. Descendants of those who've served also can join by going through the Sons of the American Legion or Ladies Auxiliary.
Harris said legion membership has seen a slight bump in recent years as more Desert Storm-era veterans have begun to sign up.
Each year, the American Legion hosts a number of events to honor and help veterans, including a free Thanksgiving dinner and Memorial Day parade. This year, as a result of the disruptions caused by COVID-19, both events had to be cancelled.
"Vets count on little things like that every year," Harris said. "It would be really nice for people to step up and help our veterans right now."
The legion's GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/american-legion-post-94.
