CADILLAC — Lake City's three new COVID-19 cases since last week was the most of any local community.
Lake City (zip code 49651) had 14 cases last week. This week, there are 17.
There are 261 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, with about a quarter of those cases occurring in Wexford and Osceola counties.
However, at the moment, proportionally speaking, the infection rate is highest in Wexford and Missaukee Counties.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 22 the weekly positivity rate averaged among the four counties was 0.9%; five out of 584 tests for the week ending Sept. 26 have so far come back positive. Missaukee County's positivity rate, at 3% so far this week, is ahead of the other counties; Wexford County is at 0.8% while Osceola County is at 0.5% and Lake County is at 0%.
Wexford County has had the most confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic, at 105; Osceola County has 82; Missaukee has 42 and Lake County has 32, according to health department data.
While Cadillac and Reed City together account for about one-quarter of the area's COVID-19 cases, this week only Cadillac added cases.
The Cadillac area has had 70 cases (compared to last week's 68 cases), while Reed City held steady this week at 31 cases, according to the Cadillac News's analysis of zip-code based data. Lake City had 17; Mesick had 15; McBain had 14; Manton, Evart, LeRoy and Marion had 13; Tustin had 8. All other zip codes had fewer than five confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Statewide numbers reached 118,615 on Wednesday, with 705 of those cases new since Tuesday. There were 12 newly reported deaths, bringing the total to 6,692. Five of those deaths have been in the newspaper's coverage area; four in Wexford County and one in Missaukee County.
