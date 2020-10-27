CADILLAC — Lume and Dunegrass passed an important test Monday evening.
Cadillac's Planning commission approved special-use permits for the two proposed recreational marijuana retail stores.
Fresh Coast Provisioning, the company behind Dunegrass, earned a special use permit for the downstairs property at 115 North Mitchell Street. The downstairs property does not have frontage on Mitchell Street; you enter it from the rear.
Dunegrass will have to get approval for an accessible ramp that will need to encroach on the public right-of-way; that permission will have to come from city council, according to Community Development Director John Wallace.
"We really feel like our property at 115 North Mitchell is the ideal location for us to have an outsized impact the community," said CEO Nick Piedmonte.
Visio Clara LLC submitted an application for a special use permit for the property at 1250 South Mitchell Street, which is currently a vacant lot.
The property is intended for Lume Cannabis Co, which also operates a store and runs a growing facility in Evart.
Though Wallace had some suggestions to tweak the proposal, ranging from moving the proposed location of a bike rack to resolving the issue the placement of a building over a vacated alley, the Lume special use permit was also approved.
Sharp Dressed Properties, which owns the property now, will retain some parking spaces through an easement.
The special use permits are a required step before the stores can undergo construction, obtain a state license and open. The businesses have already earned a conditional license from the city.
The two special use permits were only for the recreational marijuana retail businesses that earned the city's two recreational retail licenses. The city also awarded two conditional licenses for medical marijuana retail stores. Those businesses are expected to appear before the planning commission in November, Wallace previously told the Cadillac News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.