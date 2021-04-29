Cadillac area bridges to get routine maintenance

CADILLAC — During the next few weeks, residents around the Cadillac area will notice multiple bridge projects.
On Monday, the bridge over U.S. 131 on Crosby Road — near the new Wexford County Jail — was down to one lane as Michigan Department of Transporation crews did routine maintenance on the structure. This work included cleaning and resealing the expansion joints and deck patching, according to MDOT Cheif Bridge Construction Engineer Rick Liptak.
Liptak said while this type of work takes several days and includes removal, prep and recast with new concrete, there also will be shorter daytime projects across the area for the next few weeks. Once done those smaller projects are completed, Liptak said crews will move on to another bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.