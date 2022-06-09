CADILLAC — Any working parent has at one point or another faced the dilemma of finding child care.
Recently, a local entity received grant funding from the Early Childhood Investment Corporation that aims at tackling the problem of childcare head-on. The Alliance for Economic Success, on behalf of a core team of education, business, and community organizations in Wexford and Missaukee counties, was selected as one of 11 Child Care Innovation Awards round two grantees from across Michigan.
In March, the ECIC issued a call for applications from communities seeking funding in one of the three following innovation opportunities: Create synergy between the economic development and child care sectors; promote parental choice and empower working parents by expanding access to preschool options that best suit their families’ needs; and improve wages, benefits and on-the-job supports for early educators in group family homes or child care centers within a defined community or region.
A local group, including Alliance for Economic Success Executive Director Lisa Miller, Wexford, Missaukee and Manistee Great Start Collaborative Director Nicole Schultz, Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce President Caitlyn Beard and Cadillac Area Community Foundation Executive Director Doreen Lanc, worked together and applied for the grant.
The group was inspired by a series of informal, cross-sector conversations about local child care that took place in early 2022. These conversations sought to strategically frame and support high-quality childcare as infrastructure essential to the current and future health of the greater Cadillac area economy.
The application was accepted and the group, through the alliance, was awarded nearly $63,000 through ECIC’s Child Care Innovation Fund. The money will support the launch of a Cadillac Area Child Care Accelerator.
The accelerator seeks to support families, businesses and childcare providers by providing a three-tiered approach.
First, it looks to help businesses and industry by creating a child care benefits navigator. Next, it will give community leaders the data necessary to inform the development of a multi-sector childcare infrastructure strategy. Finally, childcare providers will have a curated resource network that unites business operations, licensing, professional development/training and curriculum supports.
Miller said within Missaukee and Wexford counties roughly 64% of households with children under the age of 6 and 75% of households with children between the ages of 6 and 17, have all parents in the workforce. For that reason, she said having access to high-quality and affordable child care is an essential part of the local economy.
“We hope that by the end of the year (June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023) we will host a summit to show the community findings, successes and to continue to draw attention to the issue,” Miller said. “We will re-evaluate if the accelerator needs to roll for another year. The purpose is to accelerate the conversation.”
