LANSING — Two local municipalities and two counties will be four of the 224 receiving money from the Michigan Department of Treasury as part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.
The Michigan Department of Treasury said Cadillac and Evart will be two of the 81 cities and Wexford and Osceola counties will be two of the 64 counties to receive payments from the Marihuana Regulation Fund. There also will be 26 villages and 53 townships receiving more than $51,800 for each licensed retail store and microbusiness located within each jurisdiction.
The City of Cadillac and Wexford County will both receive $103,682.42 for the two licensed businesses within its jurisdiction, while the City of Evart and Osceola County both will receive $51,841.21 for the one licensed business.
The 224 municipalities and counties that Cadillac, Evart, Wexford and Osceola counties help to make up is up from 163 the year before. Last year, Cadillac and Wexford County received $112,906.88 for the two licensed businesses within their jurisdictions, while the City of Evart and Osceola County both received $56,453.44 for the one licensed business.
Wexford County Administrator and Equalization Director Joe Porterfield said there are no regulations regarding how that money is spent, so it can be used for whatever is needed within the county’s general fund budget. He said it is possible that the sheriff’s office or court system could benefit, but nothing has been earmarked.
He also said the amount is less than what was received last year and the money is anticipated to be received in the next couple of days.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said when looking at the city’s total budget, more than $103,000 doesn’t seem like a lot, but it will still go to good use.
“The city is grateful to the businesses we have in town and the state for this program,” he said.
Osceola County Administrator/Controller Tim Ladd said his office received notification of the payments. He said the board of commissioners elected to put the funds into the county’s general fund budget, which is what is used to fund the sheriff’s office and the court system. Like in Wexford County, Ladd said the funds have not been earmarked, at least not as of Tuesday.
Every dollar helps, Ladd said. But in a budget of nearly $30 million, the $51,000 will get used quickly, especially due to inflation.
“At this point, it has not been allocated for anything,” Ladd said. “It will just be deposited into the General Fund.”
Revenue was collected from 574 licensees among the state’s cities, villages and townships during the 2022 fiscal year. Some of these municipalities host more than one licensed retail store and microbusiness. For the 2022 state fiscal year, there was $198.4 million available for distribution from the Marihuana Regulation Fund.
Aside from the more than $59.5 million in disbursements to municipalities and counties, $69.4 million was sent to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education and another $69.4 million to the Michigan Transportation Fund.
In total, more than $1.8 billion in adult-use marijuana sales were reported for Fiscal Year 2022.
