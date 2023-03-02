Lume Cannabis Dispensary in Cadillac was one of two marijuana-related businesses in Cadillac that led to both the city and Wexford County receiving payments from the Marihuana Regulation Fund. The Michigan Department of Treasury announced recently that Cadillac and Evart will be two of the 81 cities and Wexford and Osceola counties will be two of the 64 counties to receive these types of payments.