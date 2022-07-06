CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Community Foundation recently awarded $102,580 in scholarships to students from several local schools.
Funding for the scholarships comes from various CACF donors, and Executive Director Doreen Lanc said they typically reach the $100,000 mark each year.
This year’s Lake City School scholarships came from the Brian Gaylord Memorial Scholarship, awarded to Mariah Jackson, the Brandt Family Scholarship, awarded to Edward Kutz Jr., the Carol Moote Scholarship, awarded to Jordan Fox and Mariah Jackson, the Ben Jeffs Memorial Scholarship, awarded to Chloe Bisballe and Madison Lange and the Beatrice Ardis Leonard Donor Advised Fund, awarded to Chloe Bisballe and Kara McGinnis.
A number of funds were awarded to Cadillac Area Public Schools students as well. The recipients of the Dr. Fredrick Mannion Scholarship are: Lindsay Meier, Benjamin Meyer, Lauren Mist, Isabella Peccia, Rylie Regan, Jenna Stahlecker, Madeline Stange, Anna Whipple, MacKale McGuire, Emily Mason, Elliot Lavigne, Zoey Feister, Brooklyn Hoffert and Blake Swiger.
Other funds for CAPS include the Sue Westhauser Memorial Scholarship, awarded to Aden Gurden and Elizabeth Eash, the CAPS Alumni Association Scholarship, awarded to Lindsay Meier, Anna Whipple and Emily Mason, the Orma and Kenneth Brodeur Scholarship, awarded to Jakob Bartman and Madeline Stange and the Paul McMullen Track and Field Memorial Scholarship, awarded to Reese Ensing and Noah Morrow.
While a majority of the CACF scholarships are reserved for high schoolers, Lanc said the Helen and Harvey Pell Fund for Education Scholarship is offered for both college and high school students at the ISD. This year’s college level recipients are Lorean Yeomans, Carly Wagatha and Justin Smith. Recipients for the high school version of the fund are Madeline Stange, Lauren Mist, Isabella Peccia, Lindsay Meier, Noah Morrow, Rylie Regan, Taylor Benthem, Jonas Lanser, Elizabeth Eash and Zoey Feister.
Also provided through the CACF are the Trent Winn Memorial Scholarships, which are offered to both the Ottawa County Career Tech Center and the Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center. Ottawa County recipients are Hunter Jurries and Randall Fletcher. Recipients for Wexford and Missaukee counties are Garrett Sperkoski and Cheyenne Zimmerman.
Wexford and Missaukee CTC students were also eligible for the Duane Ellenbaas Donor Advised Fund, which was awarded to Katelyn Gottleber, Christina Hamner, Shane Huyck, Aleah Kitson, Clayton McKinley, Natalie Phillips, Gavin Rudlaff, Carlie Boertman, Justice Geer, Aden Gurden, Karri Hamilton, Philip Rigling, Blake Swiger and Joseph Winkel.
CTC recipients for the James and William Finnerty Endowment Fund are Kayda Cotter, Christina Hamner, Braden Johnston, Kara McGiness, Rylie Fitzgerald, Justice Geer, Karri Hamilton and Philip Rigling.
Lanc said the CACF received around 124 total applications this year. Although interest in CACF scholarships has always been high, she said some students are still reluctant to apply, because they don’t think they’ll be selected for funding. After conducting a need assessment survey with CAPS students, Lanc found that students don’t apply for fear of competing with the peers they feel are smarter or more athletic.
“I think we need to take that stigma away and show that anybody can apply for a scholarship. It’s not going to all the smart kids,” she said. “We have scholarships that range from anywhere, financial need, somebody that’s going into education, or somebody that’s in arts, the arts...so every senior should be looking at a scholarship.”
When Lanc sees the drop in confidence from local students, she said she tells them it doesn’t take being a 4.0 GPA student or a track start. She said it’s important to read through the requirements for all the available scholarships, because more than likely, there’s a category for them to fit into.
Because the CACF scholarships are donor funded, Lanc said they’re always adding new opportunities for students to receive financial assistance. Right now, she and fellow CACF staff are working to offer a Korn scholarship through Baker College. Funds would be awarded to first generation college students, who can then use the money to attend the Baker campus of their choosing.
Korn will likely not be available for another few years, but Lanc said it’s an upcoming opportunity to be aware of.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.