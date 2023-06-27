CADILLAC — A bitter burning smell permeated the air on Tuesday throughout the Cadillac area, which was covered in a thin yet discernible haze.
Grand Rapids resident John Corner and his family were visiting Kenwood Park on Tuesday, and he said the smoke was very noticeable.
"I thought, 'this is a really odd feeling,'" Corner said. "It's like fog ... You can smell it in the air."
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy earlier this week declared Tuesday an action day for elevated levels of fine particulate in all northern lower Michigan counties, including Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada were expected to impact PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of northern lower Michigan.
PM2.5 are tiny particles in the air that reduce visibility and cause the air to appear hazy when levels are elevated. They also are an air pollutant that pose a threat to people’s health when levels are high.
The Environmental Protection Agency's air quality index Tuesday for the Cadillac area was "very unhealthy," with a score of 226 out of 500 (with 500 being the worse possible rating).
Under very unhealthy conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are advised to avoid physical activities outdoors. Everyone else is advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short, and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.
On Wednesday, air quality in the area is expected to improve but still be "unhealthy for sensitive groups."
Under these conditions, people are advised to be flexible with their plans if possible, as there may be times during the day when air quality is OK for outdoor activities. Check current air quality to see it is a good time for you to be active outdoors.
For those who can't change their schedules, reducing exposure by choosing less strenuous activities or shortening the amount of time outdoors is advised, especially for those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens.
To check the current air quality where you live, go to www.airnow.gov.
Munson Healthcare issued a warning about air quality conditions on Tuesday.
“Those who are most at risk during an air quality alert include pregnant women, people with asthma or other lung disease, those with heart disease, risk of stroke, and cancer patients," said Christine Nefcy, MD, Chief Medical Officer for the Munson Healthcare system. "High risk populations should stay indoors, take their prescribed medications including inhalers, avoid exercising outdoors, and limit exposure to emissions. Not burning yard waste, turning off your car rather than idling, and carpooling are a few ways community members can help while we are under an unhealthy air alert.”
Nefcy said the unhealthy air quality is expected to persist throughout the week. For your safety, Munson Healthcare recommends the following:
• Stay indoors as much as possible.
• People at high risk for health reasons should consider wearing a mask.
• Pay attention to possible symptoms and seek medical care or call our Ask-a-Nurse hotline at (231) 935-0951 with questions.
Munson Healthcare recommends children and teenagers, older adults, people with heart or lung disease, and other high-risk populations should consider making outdoor activities less intense and shorter. Take more breaks if you choose to be active outdoors and watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. People with asthma should keep quick relief medicine handy and follow regular action plans. For people with heart disease, symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious health concern. If you have any of these, contact your health care provider.
District Health Department No. 10 also issued an advisory about the air quality.
“We’re asking residents to be vigilant until the air quality conditions improve,” said Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “Please make sure you’re taking the proper precautions to limit your exposure, especially older adults, children, and people who are pregnant or have lung and heart conditions.”
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, during the rest of the week, the average air quality in Michigan is expected to fluctuate between unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for everyone, with the possibility of the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula experiencing some hours when the air quality will be very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone.
MDHHS offered the followed tips for staying healthy when air quality is deemed very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone:
• Stay indoors with the doors and windows closed using MERV-13 or better air filtration.
• Seek shelter elsewhere if you do not have an air conditioner and it is too warm to stay inside with the windows closed. Call or text 211 or contact your local health department to find out if there is a shelter or cooling center nearby.
• Use air filters to improve indoor air quality. Whether you have a central air conditioning system or a portable room unit, use high efficiency filters to capture fine particles from smoke. If you don’t have access to those filter systems, you can create a temporary air purifier with a 2012 or newer box fan and attaching a MERV-13 or higher air filter to it.
• Use N95 style masks if you have to be outside. Surgical and cloth masks are not recommended as they are not designed to prevent breathing in the fine particulate matter in wildfire smoke.
