CADILLAC — Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties all saw an increase in COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Wexford County was the only county in the Cadillac News’ coverage area with any pandemic-related deaths.
Wexford County
District Health Department No. 10 data showed Wexford County increased its confirmed cases to 2,499 cases on Thursday, up nine. Deaths again rose Thursday and reached 40, according to DHD No. 10 data.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County added five new cases for a pandemic total of 1,232, according to DHD No. 10 data. The local dashboard showed deaths held at 17.
Lake County
Lake County cases rose by one Thursday to reach 563, according to DHD No. 10 data. Lake County also did not have any new deaths to report on Thursday and held at 14.
Osceola County
Cases were up by nine Thursday for a pandemic total of 1,625. Deaths held at 28. Of the total number of cases, 945 had “recovered.‘ Central Michigan District Health Department defines recovered as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset — or referral date if onset is not available — and not hospitalized.
Statewide
On Thursday, statewide confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 871,569 and confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 18,467. Also on Thursday, the state reported 43.6% or roughly 3.5 million of the nearly 8.1 million Michigan residents eligible were vaccinated. The Michigan population was based on the 2019 US Census estimates for persons 16 or older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.