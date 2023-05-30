While the Memorial Day weekend is typically thought of as the unofficial start of summer, the true meaning of the holiday is a little more somber.
Around the area, communities came together to honor the men and women who died while in service to their country or served and are no longer here. Monday in the Cadillac area was more than just a day off for many. Those communities included Buckley, Cadillac, Lake City Marion, Evart and Reed City.
Dozens came out to Lake City’s Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park to remember the fallen. After a wreath was laid at the park, Cadillac Amvets Post 110 Commander Julie Grage spoke at the ceremony.
Grage served in Iraq and in the reserves for a number of years. Her speech focused on women’s service during wartime. She highlighted some of the duties women fulfilled such as laundry, cooking and sewing, and how some disguised themselves as men in order to serve in the military.
“These women paved the way for all females in the services today and in the future,” Grage said. “They broke barriers, pushed limits and rose to challenges given to them. Many gave their lives.”
In 2009, Grage and her unit were deployed to Iraq and a year later, everyone in her unit returned home alive.
“The biggest lesson I received out of the military was that I was part of something bigger than myself,” she said.
“Through this whole experience, I gained a family like no other. A family where your brother or sister standing next to you would lay down life for you and so many have.”
The ceremony concluded with music by the Lake City High School band, a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps by the Lake City Honor Guard. Another wreath was laid at the Lake City Cemetery.
In Cadillac, activities related to Memorial Day once again focused on honoring the men and women of the United States military. While things were similar to what has historically been done, there was one change. The ceremony and speaker that typically held at Veterans Memorial Stadium wasn’t able to happen.
The ceremony that normally takes place at the stadium couldn’t this year due to the construction occurring on the campus of the high school that includes Veterans Memorial Stadium. The venue simply is not available for use, but the event will return in 2024.
That meant there was more meaning this year to the brief but poignant ceremony that took place at the City Dock near the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion, the salute to sailors.
During the salute to sailors, people lined the Keith McKellop Walkway as the Cadillac Area Honor Guard marched in to lay a wreath in Lake Cadillac as well as perform a 21-gun salute.
Soon after, the Honor Guard marched into place as the parade was about to begin. As it did, people again lined Mitchell Street for the parade that included, veterans organizations, local law enforcement, The Patriot Choir, Boy Scouts, the Cadillac High School Marching Band, fire trucks and candy.
