CADILLAC — Even by early summer standards, business at the Cadillac Area Farmers Market has been lackluster.
Last year, which is when they relocated underneath the canopied Market at Cadillac Commons from their previous location adjacent to the Cadillac AMVETS building, market manager Jean Kohler said business was great.
Although transactions at the farmers market don't typically reach their peak until around August, Kohler said the leadup so far this year has been pretty dismal.
"It's been slow," said Kohler, who replied "yes and no" to the question of whether or not concerns about the coronavirus may have impacted their customer numbers.
"Some people have been staying away," Kohler said. "But others would still come here before they go to a grocery store."
Another possible reason they aren't seeing as many customers right now is that there aren't as many vendors.
One of the vendors who had a table set up Tuesday was Gloria Roderick, who grows fruits, vegetables, flowers and other items from her small farm south of Cadillac.
Roderick said especially hot and dry weather conditions have affected many farmers, including herself.
"It's so dry," Roderick said. "Plants are just trying to stay alive."
Roderick said some of the vendors that normally set up in the Cadillac Area Farmers Market aren't there yet because of uncooperative weather conditions.
At her own stand, she has run out of many items she normally would have in abundance right now but doesn't because crops haven't been growing. She joked that she tells customers she would have beans for sale, but they'd be "cooked beans."
"You have to cook the beans yourself," Roderick laughed.
While the start of the season has been somewhat halting, outdoor farmers markets are seen by some as an ideal way to shop for fresh produce at a time when being inside a grocery store can be hazardous to health.
"I love it because I don't have to wear a mask," said 84-year-old Cadillac resident Mary Menold.
The Cadillac Area Farmers Market runs Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
