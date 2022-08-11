Cadillac area furry friends getting their own store

CADILLAC — Last week, work started on a construction project in the Harbor Freight and Home Depot parking lot and so did the rumors.
There is a good chance if you have pets, you got excited when the talk centered on a pet-friendly retailer being the business that was going in. That is no longer a rumor but fact as it was confirmed that Petco is the business building at the Haring Township location.
On Monday, Haring Township Zoning Administrator Mike Green confirmed that Petco was the business building at the site but that was all he knew about the project other than he approved the site plans.
Petco was found in 1965 and currently operates more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics.
In tandem with Petco Love — formerly the Petco Foundation — an independent nonprofit organization, the company also works with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country. Through in-store adoption events. Petco has helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.
