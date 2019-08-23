OSHKOSH, Wis. — For Leah Vogler, 17, it was both a cultural and spiritual experience.
Vogler was one of 21 Cadillac area people that went to the Eighth International Pathfinder Camporee in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where they joined around 57,000 other people from all over the United States and world.
“It was definitely a life-changing thing,‘ she said.
The five-day camporee, held every five years, is sponsored by the Seventh-day Adventist Church and was held recently, according to a church press release.
The Cadillac Mighty Oaks, a scout-like club called Pathfinders, went and included 15 kids and seven adult chaperones, Cadillac Pathfinders leader Andy Shaffer said.
At the event, people participated in earning honor patches, marching and drilling exhibitions, pin trading, archery, showcasing talents and sporting activities.
There was a big field with activities, whether it was bungee jumping on a trampoline or a maze in the back of a semi-truck or a giant potato, Vogler said.
At night, all 57,000 people would grab their lawn chairs and head to the arena on foot for a play on David from the Bible.
“It’s like it’s own small city,‘ Shaffer said, and “it was just amazing‘ to see the sheer number of people there.
According to organizers, some of the largest delegations at the event were from Texas, California, New York, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee.
There were also people from around 100 countries and the Cadillac group interacted a lot with people from Latvia, Shaffer said.
“It was kind of a cool melting pot of people,‘ Shaffer said, and people got along well without talking about the political stuff going on.
He said sometimes they get caught up as a church in their small town and feel like an island. At the event, they realized they’re a part of a larger organization.
There were all walks of life coming together and they can see they share more similarities than differences.
“I think it was important for everybody,‘ he said.
Vogler said one of her favorite parts of the event was the fact she got to meet people from Latvia.
She also liked walking around all the different campsites and seeing how different camps cooked food and did things differently. They were surrounded by so many different cultures and traditions.
“I basically went on a field trip to a bunch of different countries and states,‘ she said.
There was also a personal part of the event for Vogler, as she was inducted as a master guide, one of the highest levels you can achieve for Pathfinder.
She had to spend years studying the Bible and other books and praying. She had lots of support, though.
“It definitely wasn’t just me doing it,‘ she said.
Although other inductees went up in front of everyone for a master guide ceremony, Vogler’s mom, Mandy Vogler, was able to do it for her, which made it more personal, she said.
“The kids are super blessed and privileged to experience the Oshkosh Camporee along with their various outings,‘ Mandy Vogler said, who is also the Cadillac Mighty Oaks Pathfinder Club Director.
“I believe there is no greater ministry than the investment of our youth,‘ she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.