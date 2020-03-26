CADILLAC — Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties held steady Wednesday afternoon, with no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Wexford County is the only county in the Cadillac News coverage area to have had a confirmed COVID-19 case. Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties don't have any cases confirmed via testing.
However, tests are in short supply and not everyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms gets tested.
Two nearby counties did see additional cases reported on Wednesday.
Kalkaska County now has two cases, according to District Health Department No. 10 (DHD No. 10) while Mecosta County reported its first case Wednesday evening.
"DHD No. 10 is working quickly to investigate this case and to determine if others had close contact with this individual," the department said in a news release Wednesday. "Any individuals determined to have had close contact with the infected person will be contacted by DHD No. 10 for further instructions."
Residents are supposed to assume they've been exposed to COVID-19, to continue to follow CDC guidelines and to monitor themselves and loved ones for symptoms.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
While local cases remained low on Wednesday, Michigan as a whole saw another big uptick in cases. There were 2,295 cases reported on Wednesday and 43 deaths. The state updates daily figures at 2 p.m. and says the numbers are current as of 10 a.m. that day.
