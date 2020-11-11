CADILLAC — It was cold. It was windy. It was dreary. That is November in Northern Michigan.
So when a group of veterans started gathering at a memorial along the Keith McKellop Walkway just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, it showed their dedication to their jobs. Despite the elements and a global pandemic in the middle of a surge, these men appeared to pay tribute and honor men and women like them. They were celebrating Veterans Day.
The event lasted roughly 10 minutes from start to finish, but it didn't matter the length of time it took. All that mattered was the mission — celebrating veterans.
The short ceremony consisted of a prayer given by the honor guard Chaplin followed by the singing of the "Star-Spangled Banner" led by Allen Retlewski. The National Anthem was followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of "Taps" on a bugle.
Once completed, the honor guard members packed up and left the site to go about their day. Some, however, also went to Lakeside Charlie's to honor its owner Kevin Hall for placing a missing man table at the restaurant. It is also known as a fallen comrade table.
