Winford Lovelace has lived a full life and is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.
The 91-year-old Mississippi native served his country during the Korean War in the Army Medical Core. His service took him to South Carolina, Texas, Seattle, Korea and Japan. In his civilian life, he lived in various locations before moving to Tustin full-time in 2003. His second wife is an Osceola County native and they visited during the summers.
Eventually, they decided to stay and built a house.
Once roots were planted in the area — Lovelace, whose first name is James, but he never goes by it — became active in various veterans groups including the Korean War Veterans Association in Cadillac. It was that organization that introduced Lovelace to the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
"Our commander also was the commander of the honor guard. I got interested and enjoy it," he said.
As for why he decided to join the honor guard, Lovelace said a lot of people don't know what veterans went through so when they die it is an honor to him to pay tribute and honor them. He said the families of the veterans appreciate it and it brings him joy.
Although he joined when he was in his late 70s, Lovelace said he has no plans of stopping his involvement in the honor guard.
"As long as I can get there and back," Lovelace laughed. "My health is pretty good. I have bone cancer, but it is subsiding. Everything is going good."
Cadillac Area Honor Guard Commander Steve Birdwell said the honor guard is looking to build its numbers. While he is thankful for the members he has — like Lovelace — he would like to expand membership so they could not have to be so busy. Even during the pandemic, Birdwell said it's not uncommon to have multiple funeral requests on the same day. With 22 veterans on his active list and the need for at least 13 for each funeral, Birdwell said sometimes they can't make them all.
"My goal is to have 13 honor guard members at every funeral. That is the minimum. We needed seven to fire the salute, one to do the calling, a bugler, three people to present the flag and one person to hold the American flag," he said.
Most of the active honor guard members are Vietnam-era veterans, but they also have some Korean War veterans like Lovelace who are active. They do have some younger veterans who are from the Desert Storm era and even more recently, but they all are working during the day.
Having younger members is great, but Birdwell needs veterans who are available during weekdays and not just weekends. With the honor guard losing three to five members every winter, it's even harder during the cold weather months.
"We haven't had a new member in five years. Every time I lose a member I would like to get a new one," he said. "When I started as the commander, we had 41 people."
Birdwell would like to see 10 more veterans join who are available during the day. Ideally, he said an additional 20 to 25 members would allow them to be split up, so half would work one month while the other didn't. If the need arose, however, the off group could help.
While the honor guard works to make sure every veteran is recognized during their funerals, Saturday is a special day that brings attention to all men and women who are serving or have served.
Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May and was started by President Harry S. Truman. President Truman led the effort to establish a holiday for citizens to unite and to honor our military heroes for their patriotic service in support of the United States.
Armed Forces Day is a joint celebration of all six branches of the U.S. military: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and the newly created Space Force. The day honors all people currently serving in the U.S. armed forces. This includes the men and women who have served or are serving in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard, including the National Guard and Reserve components.
If a veteran is interested in joining the honor guard, Birdwell said the only prerequisite is they have to have been honorably discharged. They used to also require honor guard members were involved with local service organizations but now they don't.
To join, Birdwell said interested veterans should call him at (231) 884-3597 and leave him a message. He also said interested veterans should come to the monthly meeting held at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park, 3740 S. 41 Road.
