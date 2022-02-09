CADILLAC — After Jan. 1, Steve Birdwell sent letters to various organizations and businesses seeking help.
As a member of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard, Birdwell saw the generosity of the Cadillac area when the group of veterans needed new uniforms. It’s been several years since that request and now the honor guard is coming to the community with another need.
As part of its duties, the honor guard presents military honors during veterans’ funerals. They have been performing that duty since 1996. The honor guard has 22 active members and 13 are needed to perform military rites at each funeral. During those rites, the honor guard does a 21-gun salute.
Annually, military rites are performed at more than 60 funerals and after many years, the ceremonial rifles are worn out. Not only do rifles need to be purchased, but they also need special blank adapters. Those adapters add to the cost and also are a necessary safety feature.
It is estimated the honor guard will need roughly $15,000 to make the new rifles a reality.
“I’m thinking we could get eight to nine (rifles for the $15,000). We have to have seven, and it’s good to have one or two for backups,” Birdwell said.
Although Birdwell wouldn’t be opposed to fixing the old rifles, he said they don’t belong to the honor guard and the rifles belong to the federal government. Those rifles were given to the local Korean War Veterans group. With membership dwindling, Birdwell said the group is likely going to disband and once they do the rifles would need to be returned to the armory in the Detroit area.
If the honor guard was to fix the current rifles and ownership was not transferred to them, those rifles would have to be returned if or when the Korean War group disbands. He also said, at this point, it likely would be just as expensive to fix them as it would be to buy new ones.
“I don’t want to spend the money to fix them and then have [the government] take them back,” he said.
With the letters sent out last month, Birdwell is hopeful the money will be raised by April 1, so the new rifles can be available for when the honor guard hits their busy season for performing military rites in the spring and summer.
If a person is interested in donating to the honor guard to help them purchase the new rifles, donations can be sent to Cadillac Area Honor Guard, Steve Birdwell, Commander, PO Box 913, Cadillac, MI, 49601.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.