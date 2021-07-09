CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Honor Guard is set to appear in two events, a concert and a baseball game, which are some of the first public events the members have participated in since 2019.
At 7 p.m. Monday, The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band also will be back for their first concert since 2019, according to Clam Lake Band member and Cadillac Area Honor Guard bugler Mike Smith. The concert will have a patriotic theme recognizing veterans and the Cadillac Area Honor Guard will be participating by presenting the colors at the beginning of the concert, Smith said.
The honor guard also will help the Clam Lake Band recognize all the military branches after a break during the "Pride of America Medley" performance.
"An honor guard member will come out with a flag from each branch of the military and ask the people in the audience who are part of that branch to stand and be recognized," Smith said.
With the Clam Lake Band not able to perform last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith said it is extremely important to have the opportunity to start performing again. During a practice last week, he said people stopped and listened to them play. To say the band is excited to be performing again is an understatement, according to Smith.
On Wednesday, the Cadillac Area Honor Guard will again be presenting the colors, but this time, it is before the 7:05 p.m. start of a Traverse City Pit Spitters game against the Battle Creek Bombers. Every Wednesday during the 2021 season is Salute to Service, where there are half-priced box seat tickets for active and retired military, educators, first responders, healthcare workers and snowplow drivers.
Although these two events are the first public appearances the honor guard has done since 2019, Smith said the members have continued to perform military rites at funerals throughout the pandemic. With restrictions recently lifted, Smith said the hope is that the honor guard will be able to do its regularly scheduled events starting with Veterans Day. He also said they could potentially march in Labor Day parades.
