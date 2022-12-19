CADILLAC — Santa’s already made his list, but he’ll soon be checking it twice as Christmas draws near, and kiddos from the Cadillac area can’t wait to see what’s under their tree.
Local schools have been gearing up for the holidays with classroom parties, Santa shops and other Christmas-themed activities. All the excitement has kept students as eager as ever for their break from learning, and some have been thinking nonstop about the presents and traditions waiting for them over the weekend.
Little Vikings preschooler Chip Kearney said he’s already gotten a few things that he wanted for Christmas, but he asked for more dinosaur stuff. More specifically, he wants a dinosaur game. He’d also like a robot.
Aside from the presents, Chip said his favorite thing about Christmas is the lights.
Chip’s classmate Macey McGregor said she’s hoping for a stuffed snake under her tree. She said her mom and dad helped her put their tree up and decorate it with ornaments.
The best part of Christmas for Macey is getting presents, but she likes eating candy canes, too. Macey hopes there’s lots of snow Christmas morning, so she can get outside and build a snowman.
Over at St. Ann Catholic Schools, elementary students were shopping around for gifts to give to their friends and families. But before they think about what to get for others, they’re crossing their fingers for something good from Santa.
Second-grader Cole Kaberle asked Santa for a golden retriever and a new chair to sit in while he reads. He just finished reading a book from the Freddie Fernortner, Fearless First Grader series, and he’d like another one for Christmas.
Cole usually spends his Christmas opening presents and sharing meals with his family. He said his mom always makes dinner and his dad makes breakfast.
The only thing on kindergartner LaKelyn Walker’s Christmas list is a big box of crayons. If Santa puts them under the tree, she’ll be really excited.
“I’ll be like, ‘Whaaat!’,” she said. “They came in a box!”
LaKelyn said she mostly draws rainbows and people she loves. Sometimes, she draws them both on the same page. LaKelyn once saw Santa in person when she was a baby, and even though he was really nice, she said she still cried when they met.
Although she always likes the presents under her tree, LaKelyn said it’s more fun to see what’s in her stocking. Last year, she said she ate all the chocolate inside and made a mess.
First-grader Kensi Damveld is only 7 years old, but she’s already become a Lego-building master. The last set she finished was a giant ice castle from the Disney movie “Frozen,” but she wants a few more for Christmas.
Kensi said her family’s Christmas tree is already up and ready for Santa’s visit. She hung all the ornaments by herself, but she’s not tall enough to put the star on top, so she needed her dad’s help to finish the job.
“I’m still not tall enough,” she said. “I don’t even think my mom is.”
Lake City Elementary second-grader Olivia Siler has a few things on her Christmas list, including a robot, an art kit and sharpies. She said she especially wants the robot to annoy her brother.
Olivia is up by 2 a.m. on Christmas Day, and while she waits for her family to wake up, she brings one of her cats into her room to play. When it’s finally time to go downstairs, she said they all open presents together and say goodbye to Rufus, the elf who visits their house around Christmastime every year.
Just like her classmate Olivia, second-grader Charleigh Hejnal also put an art kit on her list for Santa, and some pens. If her Christmas gift wishes come true, Charleigh said she’ll start drawing right after she opens her gifts.
Charleigh, her sister and her older brother all wake up early on Christmas morning and play a game together until their youngest brother is awake. She said her mom gives them a new game to play every year. Last Christmas, it was Game of Life.
Kindergartner Avery Tisron wants a Barbie camper for the dolls she has already, but she’s hoping to add to her collection with a doll that looks like Elsa from “Frozen.” Avery said she’s seen frozen about three times and her favorite song is “Let it Go.”
Avery had a chance to meet Santa this year at a restaurant with her friend and classmate Teo Hamilton. She said she told him about everything that’s on her list.
Teo said Santa was super nice and that he even had presents with him right there. This year, he asked Santa for every kind of dinosaur, but he’s really hoping for his favorite, which is a triceratops, because “they can knock down a T-Rex in their belly.”
In just a few days, Santa will shimmy down the chimney and leave presents under the trees of children everywhere, but until then, they’ll be having dreams of art supplies, dinosaurs, Legos and dolls.
