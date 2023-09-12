MOUNT PLEASANT — Two deceased area veterans of the Korean War and their families will be honored in a ceremony held at 4 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Michigan Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Mount Pleasant. Both veterans were held captive for almost three years in grueling, inhumane conditions in North Korea.
The event is sponsored by Rolling Thunder Michigan Chapter 4, a nonprofit dedicated to POW-MIA issues and to help American veterans from all wars.
“I am thankful they are honoring him,” said Beverly Strom, 88 of Cadillac. She is the widow of Sgt. Robert Hesselink, who later died of injuries caused by his captivity in 1967. “I know what he went through.”
“This is the opportunity for my father to be finally recognized for how he served this nation,” said Hesselink’s daughter Dawn Van Amberg of Commerce Township. “It’s been a long time since he passed away. But someone stood up and said ‘hey, we need to find this family and get him honored.’”
That someone is Vietnam veteran Calvin Murphy of Bear Lake, a member of Rolling Thunder.
“Finally, our father is being recognized,” said Kathy Pifer, the daughter of Cpl. Dale H. Williams of Marion. My brothers and sisters-in-law, we all felt that he is finally being honored for what he actually went through. He was a very courageous man and it’s time.”
The Korean War Veterans Association of Cadillac, Dale H. Williams Post No. 1996 was named in his honor.
“I’ve wanted to do this for several years,” said event organizer Murphy. “Over the years the POWs and MIAs seem to be forgotten.”
Two more Michigan veterans will be honored during the ceremony: Pvt. Wilmer Norman, Korean War POW; and Specialist 4 Arthur Wright, who was reported missing in action in Vietnam in 1967 and is still MIA.
Murphy was inspired to keep these stories alive after meeting Wright’s widow during the 50th commemoration of Vietnam held in Lansing. Murphy asked the ceremony speakers to recognize Wright because his widow was present but his request was ignored.
“I thought this was our day,” Murphy said. “Wright’s wife passed away thinking nobody cared. The memory of her words inspired me to do more.”
“They are not forgotten,” Murphy added. “That’s what I want the families to know. Now we have the POW/MIA Recognition Day on September 15. It’s a national day and an act of Congress.”
Motorcycles are staging at the former Michigan State Police post on North Mission Street at 3 p.m. During the procession Murphy will be carrying plaques of honor made by Doug Pickel to be presented to the families of the honorees.
In-depth stories of the our area’s former POWs, Hesselink and Williams, will be published in our Veteran’s Day edition in November.
