Cadillac area not targeted in inland fisheries surveys in 2020

The Michigan Department of Natural Resouces conducted 220 inland fisheries surveys in 2020, but not one was for a river, stream or lake in the Cadillac area.
It may be the same story in 2021.
DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said unfortunately no work was done in the Cadillac area last year. The Central Lake Michigan Management Unit is the fisheries unit Tonello works within and it covers from the Muskegon River watershed up to the Mackinac Bridge. What that means is, every inland river, stream or lake that flows into Lake Michigan from there to the bridge has two biologists and one crew of three fish technicians.
"The problem is we have very few people to cover a huge geographical area," he said. "In a perfect world, we would survey them all, all the time. Especially the places where we are actively managing like the places where we are stocking fish."
He said last year the Boardman River, Higgins Lake and Houghton Lake were surveyed. Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell were last surveyed in 2012, while Lake Missaukee was last surveyed in 2018, according to Tonello.
He also said he receives calls from people saying they would like to see the DNR survey smaller lakes like Lake Meauwataka — but with the resources available — the DNR has to focus on larger bodies of water that generate more fishing activity. That, however, doesn't mean the DNR doesn't keep track of those smaller lakes, Tonello said.
As for 2021, Tonello said Anderson Creek in Wexford County, sub tributaries of the Middle Branch River in Osceola County and Kinnie Creek in Osceola County could be surveyed. Otherwise, no other inland waters will be surveyed in the Cadillac area in 2021.
In 2020, staff from eight DNR fisheries management units completed 125 surveys of inland lakes and 95 stream surveys. Anyone fishing those waters might have seen crews collecting data on one of Michigan’s fisheries. So what do crews look for?
According to Jim Dexter, DNR Fisheries Division chief, surveys fall into three categories:
• Evaluating management actions.
• Understanding status and trends.
• Finding answers to new questions or concerns.
Other annual surveys help managers track the status and trends of fish communities and important aquatic habitat on different lakes, providing a picture of these lakes geographically and over time.
Dexter said streams throughout the state are handled a little differently, through two types of status and trends surveys: fixed sites and random sites.
“At fixed sites, we annually estimate fish population abundance – usually trout in coldwater streams and smallmouth bass in warmer waters – on a three-year rotation, while random site surveys are intended to give a species snapshot and show relative abundance,‘ he said. “We collect in-stream habitat data at all our status and trends sites.‘
Fisheries managers use that third category, discretionary surveys, to answer questions or address current concerns, perhaps something raised by a local biologist, an angling group or a lake association. Such surveys might be conducted to assess habitat suitability for a threatened or endangered fish species.
No matter the type of survey, DNR fisheries managers use the resulting information to strategize their actions, detect early indicators of invasive species, recognize developing threats to fish and habitat health and much more.
