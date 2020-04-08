CADILLAC — A severe thunderstorm moved through Northern Michigan Tuesday between 6 and 7 p.m., dropping marble-sized hail in its wake.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and severe storm warning for area counties, including Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties: "Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning," the warning read. "Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows."
As quickly as it appeared, however, the storm departed, leaving little to signify its existence other than lawns covered in hail pellets.
