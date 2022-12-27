CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools will not be in session, but there will be a lot of activity at one of its school buildings.
Beginning on Dec. 27 and on Dec. 29, local police agencies will be conducting active violence training exercises at Lincoln Elementary School. During the training, it won’t be uncommon to see EMS and multiple law enforcement agencies on the school’s campus.
Cadillac Police Department officer Austin Reardon serves as the district school liaison officer and said this training exercise is required every three years by the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards. He and Sgt. Nick Bertram attended active violence training a few months ago at Kirtland Community College and now will be helping to bring back what they learned to their colleagues in the department but also deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
In addition to learning tactics and looking for signs of active violence, Reardon said the training also instructs police on how to care for victims injured during an event.
He said his hope is those police agencies in the Cadillac area will be better prepared if an active violence situation should occur.
“I hope we can all communicate and if something happens no matter which agencies respond first, we can all be on the same page,” he said.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she was approached by the police department about using Lincoln Elementary as the site for the active violence simulation training. She, of course, said yes.
“We will be debriefed with Cadillac Police regarding any safety enhancements or protocols that need to be addressed and what was learned during the event,” she said.
She said having simulations like this only helps law enforcement agencies become more familiar with CAPS buildings. For that reason, Brown said she tries to have these types of training or simulations throughout the district.
