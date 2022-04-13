CADILLAC — When students leave The Lion Heart Experience, they have a newfound sense of self worth and purpose in their life. The creativity-driven assembly group recently made stops at Cadillac High School and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
Having worked as an educator for 10 years, Lion Heart founder Joe Vercellino has seen the direct impact that self-worth can have on rates of anxiety and depression in students. He began the Lion Heart assemblies as a way to touch on those difficult themes and feelings with kids, while providing them with a fun and engaging performance.
Vercellino said the Lion Heart mission really started to come together when he met performer, and then fifth grade student, Tazeon Bradley. The school Vercellino had been teaching at didn’t have the level of funding needed for a music program, and as a musician himself, he soon found his purpose was to connect with creative students.
“Tay has been that since fifth grade, and so we’ve just been together since that,” he said. “He’s part of the flow of my family, he’s part of the flow of my household, and he’s helped rock all my kids asleep.”
Along with the help of eight other Lion Heart crew members, Vercellino and Bradley have been able to orchestrate songs that directly relate to the message they’re sending students. At MTMS, the crew prepared songs and anecdotes related to bullying and knowing their worth and potential as human beings.
“We’re not just looking to motivate students. It’s a deeper purpose,” Vercellino said. “We’re hoping the students will take a real deep dive into ‘How do I see myself?’ and ‘How does that impact the way that I understand the world as well? And so that’s at the heart of it.”
The assembly starts with a little bit of music to help the kids get some energy out of their system. Then, Vercellino introduces himself and the other members of the crew that traveled with him for the assembly. As the show continues, both Vercellino and Bradley perform their own original songs containing lyrics about the difficulties of growing up and dealing with the struggles of adolescence.
Vercellino speaks on his personal battles with not feeling good enough in his youth. When he was on the basketball team in school, he tells the crowd of seventh-graders that he only scored one point the entire season, and it brought his self esteem down. But, at the end of the season, his father gave him a trophy and explained to him that he had his own special purpose to the team. Vercellino cheered on his peers and kept the teams’ spirits high.
What this anecdote represents is that each person is unique and has a worth while skill, even if it isn’t obvious to them yet. What drives the message home is Vercellino’s final act, which is a painting that he begins at the start of the assembly.
First, it’s juts a series of dots and lines, scattered on a blank canvas. Vercellino calls it “a mess” throughout the show, and it’s reflective of the feelings he had on the basketball team. At the end, he connects the abstract splatters, and the painting becomes a lion, with the phrase “Lion Heart” alongside it.
When the message reaches students in the crowd, Vercellino said it has a direct impact on the rates of anxiety, depression and suicide in the school population. Lion Heart plugs their social media at the end of the assembly so that kids can reach out and stay connected with them.
“We have students that are like I’ve, ‘I haven’t told anyone this, but I’ve been going through abuse in my house. I’ve never told anyone, and after being in this assembly, I’ve realized that I have more worth than that,’” he said. “Or like ‘I left a relationship’ or ‘I decided I’m gonna be more intentional to my words to people around me.’ We love getting those messages from people.”
During the assembly, Vercellino shares a lot of vulnerable and personal feelings from his younger years, and there are times when he doesn’t have the attention of students in the audience. Wrangling any group of kids and teens can be difficult, especially when it comes to cell phones, but Vercellino said the tactic he uses is to bring forth his humanity, and remind the audience that he’s just a person who’s trying to share with them.
“So, I’m always going to try to appeal to kids as a human and connect with them on the level of their own humanity. Like do you like to feel terrible? Do you like it when no one looks at you? Or when they put in headphones while you’re talking to them?” Vercellino said. “And in some spaces, especially in education, might view that as a loss of authority... but what I found to be the most healthy in the long run is appealing to people’s humanity.”
Because they speak with students from kindergarten to high school, the Lion Heart message changes depending on the age group. For middle schoolers it’s finding yourself and knowing your worth, but for high schoolers, the message could center around relationships and transitioning into adulthood.
Coming from Detroit, the Lion Heart team has experienced a myriad of school cultures and community cultures, but the message remains the same whether they’re in Michigan or, like their recent tour, Minnesota. Vercellino said Lion Heart has had an impact on students of every race, religion and socioeconomic status.
“Everyone wants to be reminded of their sense of worth,” he said. “That’s why I don’t think this is going to be a message that goes away.”
More information on The Lion Heart Experience can be found on their website and their social media platforms.
