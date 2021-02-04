CADILLAC — About 3.5% of the Cadillac News coverage area has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 since Mach of 2020.
That's assuming no repeat cases.
On Wednesday, the pandemic cumulative total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases amongst Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties climbed above 3,000.
The total number of confirmed cases stood at 3,006 on Wednesday night, with Wexford County at 1,250 and Osceola County at 871. Missaukee County was at 555 and Lake County was at 330.
With a combined population for the four counties at 84,057, that means approximately 3.5% of the population has had COVID-19.
The data is still not clear on whether those people are immune or for how long.
Assuming they are, we're still long way off from herd immunity.
State data on second doses shows Wexford County has had 1,083 people who have received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine; Osceola County has had 356 while Missaukee County has had 296 and Lake County has had 58 for a total of 1,793 fully vaccinated people among the four counties; about 2.1% of the four counties' population.
If you could assume immunity for everybody who had COVID-19 and everybody who was vaccinated, the total would be 4,799 or about 5.7%.
However, people who had COVID are eligible to receive vaccines, so there is likely some overlap between those two numbers.
The Cadillac News coverage area's 3,006 cases grew slightly on Wednesday as Wexford County added six new cases, Missaukee County added three, Lake County added one and Osceola County added five.
There were no new local COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. However, there were new probable cases, which are people with symptoms and contact with a COVID-19 patient but who have not tested positive for the virus. Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties each added two probable cases on Wednesday.
Of the 3,006 confirmed cases in the newspaper's coverage area, only about 2.3 % are likely to be actively contagious. People are usually considered contagious for about 10 days after their onset date (when they first had symptoms or when they first tested positive). Wexford County has had 36 confirmed cases and four probable cases in the 10-day window between Jan. 25 and Feb. 3. Osceola had 18 confirmed cases and one probable case in the 10-day window. Missaukee County had 15 confirmed and three probable while Lake County had three confirmed and three probable. The four counties combined have had 72 confirmed cases in the 10-day window. Out of the entire population, that's effectively 0% of people with an active COVID-19 case; however, the figure considered more indicative of how widespread the virus is is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive. By Cadillac News calculations on Wednesday, the positivity rate was 8.3% among the four counties for the week ending Feb. 6.
Statewide cases climbed to 563,893 on Wednesday, with 14,704 deaths, an increase of 32 since Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.