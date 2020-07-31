CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tightened pandemic restrictions in northern Michigan Wednesday while letting Detroit's three casinos reopen at limited capacity after four-plus months of being closed to curb the coronavirus.
The new limits covering 32 northern counties match ones already in place in the rest of the state. Indoor gatherings in the Traverse City and Upper Peninsula regions — where the rate of new COVID-19 cases is lower — will be capped at 10 starting Friday at 12:01 a.m., down from 50. Bars must close for indoor service if more than 70% of their gross receipts are from alcohol sales.
The three casinos in Detroit can open Aug. 5. They will have to ban smoking and limit capacity to 15%. Tribal casinos, which are not regulated by the state, have already reopened and have been operating safely, Whitmer said.
"After seeing a resurgence in cases connected to social gatherings across the state, we must further limit gatherings for the health of our community and economy," the Democratic governor said in a statement. She cited "super-spreading" events often attended by young people and linked to outbreaks — an East Lansing bar, a house party in Saline, a sandbar party at Torch Lake.
Indoor theaters, gyms, bowling alleys and places like outdoor concert venues can remain open in the Upper Peninsula and much of the northern Lower Peninsula, subject to capacity caps and distancing requirements.
As recently as Tuesday, the new owners of Goodrich Quality Theaters had announced a re-opening date for the Cadillac 4 on August 14; on Thursday, the company said they are reviewing plans following the new executive order.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon also issued an Emergency Order Wednesday reinforcing executive orders 2020-160 and 2020-161 and allowing for civil fines of up to $1,000 and referral to licensing agencies for violations.
This new order rescinds a June 5 order referencing earlier versions of the governor’s orders and requires that everyone must comply with the procedures and restrictions outlined in Whitmer's new Executive Orders.
Executive Order 2020-160 limits statewide indoor gatherings to 10 people or less and, across most of the state, limits outdoor gatherings to 100. The outdoor gathering limits will remain at 250 in Regions 6 and 8, which includes Missaukee and Wexford counties.
It also orders that bars in every region, including those in Regions 6 and 8, must close for indoor service if they earn more than 70% of their gross receipts from sales of alcoholic beverages.
Executive Order 2020-161 orders businesses to develop COVID-19 preparedness and response plans, designate supervisors to implement and monitor those plans, and train employees on workplace infection control and use of personal protective equipment.
Michigan had the country's ninth-lowest rate of new cases over the past two weeks, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from John Hopkins University. But the seven-day average, nearly 700, was up by about 133 from July 14 and 338 from a month ago. Deaths remained well below April peaks.
Pursuant to MCL 333.2235(1), local health departments are authorized to carry out and enforce the terms of the MDHHS emergency order. Law enforcement officers may enforce this order and are authorized to investigate potential violations. They may coordinate as necessary with the local health department and enforce this order within their jurisdiction.
Law enforcement officers, as defined in the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards Act, 1965 Public Act 203, MCL 28.602(f), are deemed to be “department representatives‘ for purposes of enforcing this order and are specifically authorized to investigate potential violations of this order. They may coordinate as necessary with the appropriate regulatory entity and enforce this order within their jurisdiction.
Criminal penalties for violation of Whitmer’s executive orders will remain an option for prosecutors.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said Thursday that Whitmer's actions didn't change how his office will respond to complaints regarding gathering violations. He also said his office will refer investigations to the prosecutor for review.
He also reiterated that his office will also respond to complaints at businesses for people not wearing masks per Whitmer's order.
"If we get complaints at businesses of people not wearing masks, we will respond. If people refuse to leave, trespassing or violations of other state laws will be pursued," he said.
