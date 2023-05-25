Every year, people start the summer season with its unofficial start on Memorial Day weekend.
While barbecues, outdoor activities or home projects typically are part of the Memorial Day weekend, so is acknowledging the sacrifice of the men and women who served their country and died while doing so.
As in years past, several communities in the Cadillac area will hold events on Memorial Day to honor the men and women who paid the highest sacrifice while on active duty.
Buckley
The village of Buckley will again host a Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. The parade route goes on Wexford Avenue from West Street to Third Street.
Cadillac
Memorial Day in Cadillac this year will once again focus on honoring the men and women of the United States military. The observances will be similar to what they historically have with one change, according to Cadillac Area Honor Guard member Steve Birdwell.
The salute to sailors will be held first at 9:30 a.m. on Memorial Day on Lake Cadillac at the City Dock near the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion. The salute to sailors will be followed by the annual Memorial Day parade, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The parade will follow the shore of the lake to Veteran’s Memorial Stadium at the intersection of Chestnut and Linden streets.
Birdwell said the ceremony that normally takes place at the stadium will not happen this year. Due to the construction occurring on the campus of the high school that includes Veterans Memorial Stadium, the venue is not available for use. He said that the event will return in 2024.
Lake City
Lake City’s Memorial Day gathering will take place at the Lake City Veterans’ Memorial Park at 10 a.m.
Members of the American Legion and Lake City Honor Guard will march down Canal Street, before taking their places around the park.
American Legion Post 300 Commander Don Blue said this year’s speaker will be Julie Grage from Amvets Post 110 in Cadillac. Grage is an Iraq veteran who also served time in the reserves.
The Lake City High School band will also be in attendance to play music. There will be a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps. A wreath will then be laid at the park.
Blue said they will then head to the Lake City Cemetery, where they’ll lay another wreath down. There will also be another 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
Marion
The Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6015 will honor the fallen as it leads the Memorial Day observance in the Osceola County village on Memorial Day.
The ceremony will honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country as well as veterans and those currently serving in the military. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Marion.
The service typically begins with a march down Main Street led by veterans carrying the American, Michigan and military flags followed by members of the Marion High School band.
The march also is typically followed by the lowering of the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer, the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” a 21-gun salute and “Taps” played by members of the Marion High School Band.
Evart
Memorial Day always takes on special meaning in Evart, the hometown of Joseph Guyton, the first American soldier to be killed on German territory in World War I.
While they have not been confirmed for 2023, the ceremonies usually begin at 10 a.m. at Guyton Park and include a flag ceremony as well as the playing of “Taps” and a 21-gun salute. Following the ceremony at the park, a wreath-laying ceremony usually takes place on the Muskegon River. Then it’s on to the Evart city cemetery for “Taps,” a salute and a flag ceremony.
Reed City
Every year the City of Reed City has a parade on the morning of Memorial Day and it will again in 2023.
The parade usually starts at 9 a.m. and the parade line-up will begin at 8:15 a.m. on Upton Avenue in front of Pere Marquette Bistro and Catering.
The parade starts at the Depot parking lot, traveling West on Upton Avenue, crossing Chestnut Street. It stops at the corner of Upton and Park Street for the laying of a wreath at the Osceola County Courthouse Memorial. From there, the parade travels west on Upton to Sears Street, turning left onto Sears, traveling to Lincoln Avenue, turning right onto Lincoln and ending at Woodland Cemetery.
