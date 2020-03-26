HERSEY — Hersey resident Lana Jarvie's household consists of her and her husband.
He works outside the home, but she doesn't. He is a fuel hauler. Her husband, however, is currently not working because fuel demand has dropped because people are limiting their travel.
The company her husband works for, like many, weren't planning on the hardships presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns. As a result, her husband is having to use vacation days while he is not working.
While a paycheck is coming in, Jarvie said the amount is far less than what he normally gets because he typically works 60 hours a week. Now he is getting paid for 40 hours. She has concerns about whether they will be able to make things work with the loss of wages.
Although she has limited her news intake, Jarvie said she became aware of the potential for a stimulus payment Wednesday.
The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced an agreement early Wednesday on an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic response is the largest economic rescue measure in history and is intended as a weekslong or monthslong patch for an economy spiraling into recession.
"I do think it (the stimulus) is a good thing. My husband is the only one who gets paid for working. He has to take vacation time because the company he works for didn't have a plan in place for something like this," she said.
She said when the money is received it will be put in the bank to help pay for bills. In her opinion, that is what this is supposed to be used for. She also joked she wouldn't blow it on toilet paper.
"I don't know how long this no work thing will last. We have no timeline," she said. "I think that would help if we had a timeline, but we don't."
She said the money should help her family meet its household bills for a few months and will relieve the stress associated with paying bills for the short-term.
With news of the possible agreement reaching the Cadillac area as people were starting their day Wednesday, the Cadillac News decided to reach out on social media to see what readers thought.
Cadillac resident Jasmine Lorig said the stimulus payment would help her and her husband get a new car since their truck is out of commission. Whatever is left, she said would be used to get groceries.
Amandaline Talsma, 22 of Cadillac said she plans to use the money to pay off rent for a few months and take care of bills.
"I'm an essential employee, but living with roommates who are too, so I've given most of my hours to coworkers who are more (in need of) the money — since their hours are gone," Talsma wrote. "I hope this actually happens so we can continue to follow the governor's orders and struggle less."
Cadillac resident Kris Piskor said her family will be putting the money in the bank, while Lauren Green, 34, of Cadillac said the money will be used to fix the chimney on her family's home.
Top White House aide Eric Ueland announced the agreement in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight Wednesday, capping days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure. Some final pieces of the agreement need to be finalized in detailed legislative language.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
