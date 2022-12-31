Cadillac area residents, visitors feel positively about 2023

CADILLAC — As the sun sets on 2022, residents and visitors of the Cadillac area are making resolutions and feeling good about the year ahead.
When the clock strikes midnight, the ball will drop, Auld Lange Syne will play and people everywhere will be wondering what the future holds for 2023.
After dealing with the ongoing pandemic, people are ready for a break. Whether they’ve set a few goals or not, the ultimate resolution for those on the streets of downtown Cadillac is to stay positive.
“I think this year, everything kind of went back to normal for real, and people started to feel a lot better about everything that’s going on,” said Mesick resident Shannyn Spencer. “Hopefully, this year that just continues and it will get better, and people will be more content with where we are.”
For Spencer, the last year was filled with anxiety, uncertainty and pressure from all sides. Her goal for 2023 is to finally feel content with where she is in life, rather than focusing on what others around her are doing.
It can be hard to stick to a New Year’s resolution once busy schedules get in the way, but Spencer always takes the time to write her goals down in a journal, so she can reflect on them as the year comes to a close.
“I just did this the other day,” she said. “I looked at one of my journals from last year, and I had all my 2022 resolutions, and they’re so different.”
Accompanying Spencer was LeRoy resident Jordan Wright, whose New Year’s resolutions are to do more things that make her happy and focus on her college studies.
Wright usually doesn’t start thinking about her goals for the new year until she’s prompted by her mom, but when she does start to consider her plans, they tend to come easily. Wright is also hopeful that 2023 will bring with it a newfound sense of positivity.
“I think the only way we can go is up,” she said. “So, I’m just keeping that positive outlook.”
Cadillac area couple Katie Gentry and Jhon Arwood are anticipating a better year in 2023, and both say one of their primary resolutions is to get healthy and lose weight. They’d also like to spend more time on their creative endeavors.
Gentry is a graphic artist, which means a majority of her work is completed on a computer. She said her current system is outdated, and she’d like to replace it within the next year, so her 2023 plan is to buckle down and save.
Arwood wants to start his own YouTube channel, but hasn’t had the time to take the first steps. He’d like to see that change in the new year.
“I don’t know if I’ll do it at the beginning of this year at all,” he said. “But I at least want to try.”
Although she’s optimistic about what 2023 will bring, Gentry still has lingering concern that people will continue to dismiss the COVID-19 pandemic, despite its seriousness.
“I have optimism for myself and for my partner moving forward, but it’s just being in public,” she said. “I’m not sick now, but I can’t feel safe about it.”
Austin Bogart isn’t yet sure what his goals are for 2023, but he knows he accomplished a lot in 2022, including buying a house. He said there’s a lot going on in his life, and it’s hard to narrow a resolution down to just a few things.
Bogart plans to just take each day as it comes next year and finally “get out of the craziness” of the pandemic. His coworker, Jim Murphy, said his goal for next year is the same one he set, and accomplished, last year; he’s staying sober.
The Malott family has more than a few plans in place for the new year. Daughter Ella’s only goal for 2023 is to win her all star softball game. Her younger brother, Lincoln, will soon be taking a test to see if he’s eligible for an advanced program at school, and it’s his resolution to make it in.
Mom and dad, Courtney and Scott, say the last few years have been hectic. Aside from visiting their part-time home in the Cadillac area, they haven’t done much traveling and hope to do more next year. An upcoming trip to the Caribbean is going to set them on the right path.
“We are going to travel this year and go down to the islands in February, and get outside,” Scott said.
