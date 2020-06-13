Cadillac area retailers prepare for bottle returns

CADILLAC — The Family Fare and Meijer stores in Cadillac will be taking bottle and can returns beginning Monday after it was announced the service could return earlier this month by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Family Fare's parent company SpartanNash announced Friday it would reopen the bottle return area following Whitmer's safety protocols, phased reopening recommendations, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. In compliance with the State of Michigan’s Phase 1 reopening plan, the bottle return areas that will be reopening are limited to those located at the front of the SpartanNash-owned store, which includes the Cadillac store.
Bottle return areas will be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, and bottle returns will be limited to $25 per person per day. If the bottle return bins reach capacity, the bottle return area will close for the day.
As bottle returns reopen Monday, the Cadillac store will have signage displayed to help customers adhere to social distancing guidelines and store capacity limits. Due to space limitations, only one customer will be allowed in the bottle return area at a time.
In compliance with SpartanNash’s COVID-19 safety and sanitation procedures, store associates also will wear gloves and face masks, and the bottle return area will be cleaned every 30 minutes.
Meijer announced Thursday it also will begin accepting bottle returns on Monday at its Michigan stores after temporarily discontinuing returns in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, there is an estimated $65 million in unreturned beverage containers in Michigan. Retailers will need to take additional action around sanitization and social distancing to accommodate the expected return of large quantities of bottles and cans that have been stockpiled during the pandemic.
For that reason, Meijer is asking its customers to also prepare appropriately and follow a few simple tips when returning bottles and cans to make the process as smooth as possible. This includes separating bottles and cans before coming to the store; draining all cans and bottles and placing them in clean bag/containers before coming to the store; only bringing beverage containers brands that are sold at Meijer stores; understanding the maximum amount of returnables is $25 each visit; plan for the bottle return area to be busy; be patient, practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
The Michigan Department of Treasury issued the notice on June 1 and in the notice, it stated that some retailers must reopen their bottle return facilities and resume the collection of returnable beverage containers and refund of customer bottle deposits. This applies to retailers with bottle return facilities located at the front of the store or housed in a separate area and serviced exclusively by reverse vending machines requiring minimal or no person-to-person contact.
Treasury also announced on June 1 those retailers reopening their bottle return facilities must ensure those facilities comply with all state-mandated safety protocols and restrictions, including the most recent state-mandated safeguards to protect workers. There also are five additional steps they can take to ensure safety.
This includes limiting the number of beverage containers that may be returned by a single individual per day to a deposit refund amount of $25 and establishing special or limited hours of operation for bottle returns facilities. They also can limit the number of available and operating reverse vending machines and periodically close bottle deposit facilities as needed for cleaning and supply management.
Finally, retailers can implement other procedures or restrictions as they determine necessary or advisable to promote safety and/or efficiency.
During this initial phase, retailers must limit the volume of weekly returned beverage containers to no more than 140% of their average weekly collection volume for the period April and May 2019, according to the treasury department.
