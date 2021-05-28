LAKE CITY — One of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Cadillac Silent Observer is the hockey game held each spring at the Wex Ice Rink.
Like so many other events impacted by COVID, the event didn’t happen this year.
Now, in its place the Silent Observer is holding a gun raffle.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said they have been selling tickets at several locations throughout Wexford, Missaukee, and Osceola counties over the last couple of months.
“We've actually incorporated a single gun raffle, along with the hockey game and a silent auction. But being that we couldn't have the hockey game this year, we just did the gun raffle as a standalone fundraiser and expanded the raffle to three guns,‘ Yancer said.
The drawing for the gun raffle takes place this Saturday, May 29, at 4 p.m. at Rogers grocery store in Lake City. “We will have a manned booth set up in the parking lot in the afternoon raising awareness of the program and selling last-minute tickets,‘ Yancer said.
• First prize is a custom-made 30-30 Winchester rifle.
• Second prize is a 20-gauge Winchester camo pump.
• Third prize is a 10-22 Ruger rifle (9-11 Limited Edition).
Tickets for the raffle cost $10 and can be obtained at the following locations:
• Michigan State Police Post - Cadillac
• Cadillac Police - Cadillac
• Amvets Post - Cadillac
• FPS Archery - Cadillac
• Cadillac Chamber of Commerce - Cadillac
• Pizza Plus - Cadillac
• Thirsty's - Cadillac West
• Whitetail Realty - Lake City
• Missaukee County Sheriff's Office - Lake City
• Marty's - Lake City
• Lake City Chamber - Lake City
• Marion Village Hall - Marion
• Flashback Cafe - Marion
• Untamed Archery - Marion
• Village Grill - Tustin
• RanDee's - Tustin
The Cadillac Silent Observer is a non-profit organization serving Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties. Citizens can offer tips and help solve crimes while remaining anonymous.
“It’s a great program, hopefully we will be able to do it again next year,‘ Yancer said.
To help in the fight against crime, call Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or 1-800-528-8234. Callers will be prompted to provide your information and a code number or word known only to the caller. After one month, the tip-line will provide the status of your tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive up to $5,000.
