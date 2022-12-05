LAKE CITY — The Cadillac Area Silent Observer will have another tool to promote its anonymous tipsters program.
The organization is unveiling a new digital message board at the Missaukee District Library on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. Cadillac Area Silent Observer Board President Vance Edwards said the sign allows the organization to further promote itself in Wexford, Missaukee, and Osceola counties.
“It’s going to be a mobile information center that will be available in our three county area and circulated on a continuous basis to promote the program,” Edwards said.
Edwards said the sign would be programmed to display short messages to catch people’s attention, with phone numbers, business cards, and brochures located around it.
“We will always be present with a display that reminds people that they do have an opportunity to make their communities safer,” he said.
The goal for the sign is to display it in local county buildings and near the courthouses. Edwards said they would also work with law enforcement to identify other places to set up the sign.
“If people are getting ready for court proceedings or whatever, it’ll give the individuals a chance to look at our program free of charge,” he said.
During the sign unveiling, Edwards said he will be available to answer questions about the program. Other members will be there to answer questions, including Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer, Carol Nilsson, and Rick Lantz. Edwards said Yancer can answer questions specifically about Missaukee County, Nilsson can discuss the financial aspects of the project, and Lantz will have membership information.
Edwards said the sign itself costs $700 and is being paid for with federal funds given to the Silent Observer by the Missaukee County Commissioners. The total cost of the display is $1,000, which includes the portable scaffolding being used to mount the sign and some educational materials.
Getting the community more involved in Silent Observer is another goal for the unveiling. Edwards said they would like to see school officials, business owners, and other organizations from Wexford, Missaukee, and Osceola counties come out to learn about the program and potentially promote it in their building or area.
“It’s just an opportunity to learn more about it, to assess it, and to see if that makes sense by bringing it into their setting,” he said.
