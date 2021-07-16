CADILLAC — Friday night, there likely will be lots of smiles on the faces of musicians and audience members during a concert at the Cadillac Area Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
For the first time since the pandemic started, Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra Board President Liz MacCord said the group will be performing a concert. The Cadillac Area Festival of the Arts was canceled earlier this year due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Friday's concert and a few other activities are still planned as part of Art Week.
"This is the first (symphony performance) since the pandemic started. It is our big coming-out party," MacCord said.
Although the full festival of the arts is not happening, MacCord said since the performance is outdoors they still felt comfortable having the performance. As for what people will hear during the performance, there will be a little something for everyone.
MacCord said the orchestra will do a salute to "Ol' Blue Eyes" Frank Sinatra, working through the "Birth of the Blues" with a vocalist, some traditional orchestral pieces and will end with a "Bugler's Holiday." She also said a couple of small ensemble groups will perform pieces learned when they thought the event would be virtual.
"Our musicians are just ecstatic. They have missed being together but they also missed playing," MacCord said.
Although the art festival has been canceled, some things will still be happening this weekend that are art-related. In addition to the symphony orchestra's Friday concert, the Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band will perform on Saturday at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion. No vendors, however, will be in the park during the weekend.
Other events like the kids’ chalk art competition also are occurring as part of Art Week. Another event happening this weekend is the yART sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For those wondering what exactly a yART sale is, it's a collection of art-related donations from members of the community, sold at yard sale prices.
Along with the chalk art competition and the yART sale, Art Week featured a performance of "Love, Loss, and What I Wore" Thursday from the Cadillac Footliters.
To find out more about Art Week and to see the official event schedule, visit www.facebook.com/CadillacFestivalOfTheArts.
