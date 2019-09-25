Even before she took office, roads were a big issue for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
First, it was her campaign promise to do what couldn’t be done by her predecessors — fixing the long-troubled state infrastructure system. Since her first state budget was unveiled in May, the debate on how she wanted to pay for the fix took center stage. That debate has delayed Whitmer and the Republican-controlled Legislature from agreeing on the 2020 fiscal year budget. It appears, however, that delay may be over soon. Considering the start of the new fiscal year is Oct. 1 and a governmental shutdown is looming, that is a good thing.
A $5.4 billion transportation spending plan won approval on a party-line vote last week. It would boost funding by 7.4% but spend roughly $400 million less than what Whitmer proposed as part of a phased-in 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase.
The tax hike was rejected, and Whitmer and majority Republicans are at odds over continuing to divert general funds to roads — a routine practice in recent years. General funds also pay for higher education, local revenue-sharing, and state departments.
The $400 million in additional spending would come on top of earmarking $468 million in income taxes for roads under 2015 and 2018 laws.
If the state government can’t agree on how to fix the road problem in Michigan, are there other options?
In a recent Michigan Capitol Confidential article by Tom Gantert, it discussed Michigan municipalities that already levy local road taxes. Michigan Capitol Confidential is produced by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.
In the article, it stated 644 Michigan communities already charge their taxpayers extra for roads. It also said at least $151.5 million annually is paid by those taxpayers on top of what is charged for state road taxes.
Of those 644 communities, nearly 30 of them are within Lake, Missaukee, and Osceola counties. In contrast, there are no road maintenance or construction millages levied by Wexford County municipalities.
Lake County Chief Deputy Clerk/Register of Deeds Shari Gibbs said there are five townships currently levying road millages. They include Elk, Ellsworth, Pleasant Plains Sauble and Yates townships.
The five-year, 0.5 mills Elk Township Road Improvement and Maintenance Millage began collecting additional taxes in 2018. Its final year for collection is 2022. In Ellsworth Township, voters approved a 10 year, 0.75 road improvement and maintenance millage starting in 2018. Its final year for collection occurs in 2027.
Pleasant Plains Township voters approved a 10 year, 0.5 mills secondary road improvement millage and started collecting in 2018. Its final year to levy 0.5 mills is 2027.
Sauble Township voters approved a five year, 1 mill road and bridge improvements, repairs and maintenance millage and started collecting the additional road revenues in 2018. Its final year for collection will be in 2022. Finally, Yates Township voters approved a 1 mill, 10-year road millage and collection started in 2017. Its final year to levy the 1 mill toward road projects will be 2026.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said there are nine of the county’s township with road millages. She said Bloomfield and Butterfield each levy two millages to taxpayers. The other townships with road millages include Aetna, Clam Union, Enterprise, Forest, Norwich, Richland, and Riverside.
Aetna Township residents voted in a 2 mill road millage expiring in 2019, while Clam Union Township voters approved a 1 mill road millage expiring after this year. Enterprise Township residents opted for a 0.5 mill road millage expiring after 2020, while voters in Forest Township approved a 1 mill road millage expiring after the end of this year.
Norwich Township and Richland Township residents each voted in a 1 mill road millage that expires in 2021, while Riverside Township voters enacted a 1 mill road millage expiring after 2019 ends.
Nielsen said Bloomfield Township residents voted in a 1 mill road millage that expires after 2020 while the second also is for 1 mill and expires in 2022. Butterfield Township residents voted in a 1 mill road millage that expires after 2020 while the second millage is for 2 mills and expires in 2022, according to Nielsen.
All Missaukee County millages are subject to rollbacks, Nielsen said. She said millages expiring in 2019 will be assessed on the 2019 tax bills. Townships with expiring road millages in 2019, however, will have to put renewals on the August 2020 ballot and have them approved by voters if they want to continue collecting those millage funds, according to Nielsen.
Osceola County Road Commission Manager Luke Houlton said all of his townships except one have enacted millages to help pay for road projects. Osceola County townships with road millages include Burdell, Cedar, Evart, Hartwick, Highland, LeRoy, Lincoln, Marion, Middle Branch, Orient, Osceola, Richmond, Rose Lake, Sherman, and Sylvan. The only township without a voter-approved road millage is Hersey Township.
Burdell Township started collecting a four-year, 2 mill millage for road work in 2018 and it will expire in 2021. Cedar Township voters enacted a four year, 2 mills road work millage in 2016, which expires after this year.
Evart and Hartwick townships voters both enacted 1 mill road millages, Houlton said. Evart Township started collecting its six-year millage in 2016, while Hartwick Township started collecting in 2018 and it will expire after 2021.
Both Highland and LeRoy townships started collecting four-year, 2 mill millage for road work in 2016, which will expire after this current year. Lincoln Township voters enacted a 2 mill road millage in 2014, which will expire in 2022 and Marion Township started collecting a 1 mill millage in 2018 which expires in 2021, Houlton said.
In Middle Branch Township, voters approved a 1 mill road millage for two years in 2018 while Orient Township enacted a 1 mill road millage in 2016 that will expire after this year. Osceola Township residents approved a 2 mill road millage in 2016 that expires after 2020 while Richmond Township voters approved a four year, 2 mill road millage in 2018.
In Rose Lake Township, voters approved a 2 mill road millage in 2016 which will finish the fourth and final year of the collection this year. Sherman Township started collecting its 2 mill road millage in 2016 and it expires after 2019. Sylvan Township started collecting its 1 mill road millage in 2017, which will expire in 2020.
Although Lake, Missaukee, and Osceola counties utilize additional road millages, Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper said none of his townships have one. Multiple townships, however, regularly participate in road projects but it varies depending on the year, Cooper said.
Wexford County Road Commission Engineer Karl Hanson said when townships participate in projects with the road commission, the municipality’s portion is paid for via its general fund. He said townships also can opt to use special assessments to fund a road project.
Special assessments have been used for many years to raise money to construct and maintain local improvements such as water and sewer mains, street improvements, and sidewalks.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.