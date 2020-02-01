EAST LANSING — The crowd of nearly 15,000 people stood and cheered, and continued to cheer as four Cadillac area veterans were introduced before the recent Michigan State-Northwestern basketball game.
“It was a bit overwhelming,‘ said Don Grage, one of four Cadillac area veterans who was recognized before the start of the Big Ten game.
Grage, Joe Thompson, Bob Eggle and Richard Munson were brought out to center court to be introduced to the crowd.
“It’s been awesome,‘ Eggle said. “I can only say that something like this makes you feel blessed to be an American, and God Bless the USA.‘
Thompson said he had fun but was embarrassed by the attention.
“The introduction was enough; I was embarrassed to be waving,‘ Thompson said. “The game is the most important thing, let them have it.‘
“Go State,‘ Thompson added, who also admitted he generally cheers for the other Big Ten team in the state.
Grage said it was a bit overwhelming.
“It was a lot more people with all of their attention put right on us, it was cool,‘ Grage said.
The recognition was held on the 52nd anniversary of the start of the Tet Offensive, one of the largest military campaigns of the Vietnam war. Eggle, Thompson and Munson were injured while serving in Vietnam.
“Crowds like this make you think that everything you did in the military is given back,‘ Eggle said. “Just the reason we veterans serve.
“It makes me think of all the young men we lost in the war. It’s for all of them.‘
Grage, 50, is an Army veteran of 23 years who served during Desert Storm as well as two tours in Iraq. He was awarded Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor on April 9, 2004, during a convoy ambush.
Munson is a Vietnam veteran who was awarded three Bronze Stars and is awaiting his Purple Heart. Munson was wounded by shrapnel in July 1968 during a Viet Cong mortar attack.
Thompson, a Marine, was wounded on Feb. 9, 1969, when his platoon was ambushed by a North Vietnamese Army machinegun attack. Thompson took bullets in the head and back during an ambush and lost the use of most of the right side of his body for the rest of his life. Thompson received a Purple Heart for his actions, bravery and wounds sustained.
Eggle was awarded Purple Heart after he also was shot in the head during Vietnam. In combat, Eggle was shot in the face through his right eye. He survived, and after many months of surgeries came out with just the loss of one eye.
The honor at MSU for Eggle, Grage, Thompson and Munson was set up by Veterans Serving Veterans in Cadillac and is part of MSU’s program honoring veterans. Veterans Serving Veterans is a nonprofit organization made up of area veterans in support of disabled veterans.
Veterans Serving Veterans worked with MSU Human Resources specialist Katheryn Elliott to honor the four Cadillac-area veterans. It is believed this is the first time MSU recognized four veterans during a game.
The program to honor veterans was the brain-child of former Michigan State Athletic Director Mark Hollis and is supported by coach Tom Izzo, said Paul Schager Executive Associate Athletics Director at MSU. It started during the 2017-18 season.
"That connection is something Mark (Hollis) instituted and it is also something coach Izzo endorses," Schager said. "It's very important to (Izzo), he's an advocate for it. He supports the very prominent recognition of the individuals (at the basketball games)."
Veterans are selected by the MSU Veterans Outreach Committee, a group of MSU employees headed up by Katheryn Elliott, Schager said. He said the university does receive several requests each year, "but there are only so many games."
Elliott said it is humbling to hear the stories from the veterans and their family members.
"The stories they share are so personal that I almost feel like part of their family," she said. "The honorees would rather talk about anyone but themselves. So before I even know what campaigns they served in or the medals they were awarded, I have the privilege to learn about their loved ones."
Elliott said she has heard stories about how the program has changed lives and also helps emphasize why we stand during the National Anthem.
" ... The veterans who refuse to accept the recognition for themselves but will stand to honor their lost brothers and sisters, and the students in the Izzone who used to fidget during the National Anthem impatiently waiting for the game to start but who now see the reason we stand and remove our caps mere feet in front of them," she said.
“It’s impressive to see that many Americans, reacting and showing emotion,‘ Eggle said. “It’s a tribute to veterans, to those that were with me and those other veterans in this community, or back in Cadillac that gave their time, gave of themselves to serve and the guys that still give. It’s called Americanism.‘
Schager said doing the recognition before the game is nice time to take a break before everyone starts thinking about wins and loses to remember the veterans.
"It is a reminder that there are wins and loses of a different kind," he said.
The veterans were introduced before the National Anthem. Following the National Anthem Michigan State players came and shook the veterans’ hands, surprising the veterans.
“I was getting Joey (Thompson) ready to go back and everybody walked right through, a couple of the assistant coaches came through and even Sparty come up and shook our hand, so that was awesome,‘ Grage said.
Thompson was impressed too, “They’re so young.‘
Eggle said the players were very respectful.
“They were able to say, ‘Thank you,’‘ Eggle said. “They were very nice; they were real, they were genuine about it.‘
The idea to shake the veterans hands was the players, Schager said.
"It's really cool, we never instructed student athletes on what to do, but over time they have taken the initiative that at the end of anthem to go out and shake veterans hands on the center court," Schager said. "It is a special part."
Eggle added that he hoped the event would spur others to use one of the freedoms he and fellow service members fought for, the right to vote.
"With an event like I would like to encourage everyone to think about voting,‘ Eggle said. “With the election coming up that’s the concept of Americanism that we as veterans protected and encouraged. Go vote and think of a veteran when you’re voting. Don't forget to vote.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.