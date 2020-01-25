CADILLAC — On a recent January evening, Don Grage, Richard Munson, and Joe Thompson gathered at the Cadillac AMVETS Post 110.
The three men should have been four, but fellow veteran Bob Eggle recently had surgery on his foot and couldn't join them. He will, however, be with them on Wednesday when the four Cadillac area veterans travel to East Lansing to be honored prior to the Michigan State Men's Basketball Team's game against Northwestern.
The three converged on the AMVETS so they could get the particulars about travel as well as talk about what it means to them to be honored by the university, the basketball team, and its students. All four of the Cadillac area veterans were injured during their service in either Vietnam or the Gulf War and/or tours of duty in Iraq. All are recipients of the Purple Heart or are in the process of receiving it.
The university and the basketball team has periodically recognized veterans during past seasons two to three times a year. Typically, however, those veterans were from the East Lansing/Lansing area. That changed when Veterans Serving Veterans reached out to the university and in particular MSU Human Resources specialist Katheryn Elliott. Veterans Serving Veterans is a nonprofit organization made up of area veterans in support of disabled veterans.
How each of the veterans being honored Wednesday earned their Purple Hearts is as unique as each man.
Grage, 50, is an Army veteran of 23 years who served during Desert Storm as well as two tours in Iraq. He was awarded Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor on April 9, 2004, during a convoy ambush. Munson is a Vietnam veteran who was awarded three Bronze Stars and is awaiting his Purple Heart. Munson was wounded by shrapnel in July 1968 during a Viet Cong mortar attack.
On Feb. 9, 1969, one bullet from a North Vietnamese Army machine gun changed Thompson's life forever. On that day, the Marine took bullets in the head and back during an ambush and lost the use of most of the right side of his body for the rest of his life. The event earned Thompson a Purple Heart for his actions, bravery and wounds sustained.
Eggle earned his Purple Heart after he also was shot in the head during Vietnam. In combat, Bob was shot in the face through his right eye. He survived, and after many months of surgeries came out with just the loss of one eye. He also retained all of his other faculties.
Although the four Cadillac veterans will be honored, Grage said he feels he is up there representing all veterans who served.
"I feel like I'm going for everyone. Other veterans who didn't get afforded this opportunity," Grage said. "We are not out there for ourselves or for the four of us, but all veterans. I feel honored to get chosen."
Munson also said he feels honored to be one of four veterans being honored at the basketball game Wednesday. Like Grage, Munson said he is going to the game with the idea that he is not just going for himself or the three other veterans beside him but for all veterans.
"I feel honored to go for myself, these gentlemen, and anyone else who did their part, whether if it was in wartime or not," Munson said.
Tip-off for the Spartans' game against Northwestern is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
