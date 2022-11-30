Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau grant funding will promote ORV trail awareness, safety

CADILLAC — With a combined total of $100,000 in federal grant and local funding, the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau is launching an ORV initiative to promote recreational safety and re-establish trail awareness.
Cadillac is one of the lucky few cities in the state that can support year-round recreation, including four-season access to off-road vehicle trails. With 120 miles of designated ORV trails in the Cadillac region and just under 300,000 licensed ORV riders statewide, CAVB Executive Director Kathy Morin said the popularity of the sport is not lost on the bureau.
After being awarded $48,000 by the United States Department of Agriculture, Morin and her staff combined the funds with their own dollars to start the process for additional promotion of nearby ORV opportunities, signage, clear trails mapping and ORV safety education.
“We are fortunate to have state land through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, we have federal land from the U.S. Forest Service, and then, of course, your local and county roads,” Morin said. “And so we were finding, as the visitors bureau, that there was not a lot of comprehensive and cohesive information.”
It’s common for the bureau to receive phone calls from both locals and visitors asking about nearby recreation opportunities, but Morin found that inquiries regarding ORV access were becoming more common. She knew it was time to get together with other local agencies and put the information in front of the public.
Some of the groups the bureau has been collaborating with include the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the United States Forest Service, the Wexford County Road Commission and the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. They’ve also connected with several trail maintenance groups and conservation experts.
The ORV initiative is currently under way with an expected completion date of summer 2023 and will be conducted in four phases. Right now, the bureau is in phase one, which is focused on information gathering. Phase two will include trail mapping and the development of promotions assets, including digitization of maps and the leveraging of third-party apps for trail navigation and location.
In phase three, the bureau will be adding signage to current trails that’s cohesive with the branding developed in phase two, plus messaging centered around safety, accessibility, awareness and sustainability principles.
Finally, the project with conclude with phase four, which is an official launch of the completed initiative to market the Cadillac area as a premier ORV destination.
Morin said the initiative is designed to be of benefit to both locals and visitors. There are many area residents who may not be aware of the recreation opportunities available in their own backyard, and more aggressive messaging by the bureau can help them to take advantage of nearby trails throughout the year.
In regard to tourism, Morin said the messaging and signage produced by the project will communicate to visitors that ORV use in Cadillac is safe and easy to do. It will also draw attention to local lodging, restaurants, shops and ORV rentals.
Morin said she‘s aware that in a town reliant on the tourism industry, there can be trepidation when it comes to unfamiliar faces coming through and making use of local resources, but the bureau’s goal is to ease that fear by making sure that the knowledge for ORV users is there.
“A lot of times with tourism, it can be looked upon as negative to a community with visitors coming in, but I just want to make sure that it’s conveyed that we are really taking that responsibility of balancing that stewardship messaging and the responsible recreation messaging,” she said. “While we want visitors to come and enjoy the area, or even residents to enjoy the area, we also want to be good stewards and make sure that people are acting responsibly as far as not drinking and driving and taking care of the land and taking care of themselves and others.”
To follow through on that intention, Morin said partnerships with nonprofit organizations Leave No Trace and Tread Lightly are also under development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.