CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Women’s Giving Circle approved five grants, totaling $20,781, to local non-profit organizations Monday.
The five organizations approved to receive a grant from the Giving Circle include:
• Life Resources of Northern Michigan INC for their Spanish Parenting Program
• Love Inc of Wexford and Osceola Counties for their Women’s Fresh Start Project
• New Hope Center for their Women’s Wing
• Wexford/Missaukee ISD for the Imagination Library Book Program
• Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity for their Brush of Kindness Program
Each year, the Giving Circle grants money to organizations that focus on promoting the economic self-sufficiency and well-being of women and girls in the community. These grants are funded by an annual membership fee the women pay to be in the Giving Circle. Of the $500 the members pay, Lanc said $450 goes to a pass-through fund to award grants each spring.
By helping these organizations fund their programs, Doreen Lanc, Executive Director of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, said she hopes they can make a difference in the community.
“The purpose of the Giving Circle is to educate and encourage women to become philanthropic,‘ Lanc said. “We want to make a positive impact on the lives of women and girls in our community.‘
The Giving Circle was started back in 2008 as a fund held with the CACF. Since 2009, the fund has granted over $195,000 to local non-profits, not including this year.
“It’s a group of giving women who want to help women and girls in the area,‘ Lanc said. “I think they feel it is important to support these organizations.‘
To be approved for a grant, organizations must first apply online between January 1 and March 1. Once the deadline passes, the Cadillac Area Community Foundation’s executive committee reviews each grant application to ensure it fits their criteria. Based on this meeting, the committee makes their recommendations to the Circle’s membership. With these recommendations in hand, the 41 members hold a meeting to discuss them and ask questions.
“As long as the application fits the criteria and helps the community, those are the ones we discuss,‘ Lanc said.
Depending on their size and needs, Lanc said the members decide how much to grant each organization. They also look at how many people benefit from the organization and aim to help as many people as possible.
This year’s organizations help the community in a variety of ways, from improving houses to providing children with books to read. With each grant, Lanc said they hope to improve the lives and well-being of the women and girls in the community.
“We try to help as many as we can,‘ Lanc said. “We hope that this will make a difference in their lives.‘
