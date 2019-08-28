CADILLAC — For Mike Kelso, his new job is not taking him too far away. It is only taking him across the hall.
He also is not expecting any fanfare or celebrations. Again, he is only moving across the hall. While the move might be minimal, the job he will be performing in the Cadillac area is one of importance.
Kelso was hired as the new chief executive officer for the Cadillac Area YMCA and he begins his new job on Sept. 2 but he likely won’t start until Sept. 3 due to the Labor Day holiday. Regardless, he said he is excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.
“I am honored to accept the position as CEO of the Cadillac Area YMCA,‘ Kelso said. “I have had the privilege of working alongside great staff, volunteers and community leaders over the past 15 years to develop the YMCA mission in our community. I grew up in the Cadillac area and then returned to start a career and a family. I believe in the great qualities of our communities which makes me proud to call this area home.‘
Kelso has 15 years of experience as the Cadillac Area YMCA program director. While his new job is one he is excited to start, it also is bittersweet as he is taking the reins from his friend and mentor Dan Smith.
Smith left his role as CEO of the Cadillac Area YMCA in May and moved to New Hampshire to become the CEO of the Keene Family YMCA, according to a YMCA press release last April. The Keene YMCA is twice the size of the Cadillac YMCA, so there is some job growth opportunity for Smith. It also allowed him to be closer to family and various health care facilities.
Smith and his wife Maggie’s teenage daughter Hefrani was battling liver cancer for a couple of years. It was believed to be in remission but it returned. Shortly before the Smiths’ move, Hefrani received the liver transplant she was waiting for.
With the surgery now completed, Smith said in May the surgery brought a lot of relief in an extremely stressful time. He said it also altered how and when his entire family would move New Hampshire.
Although he was asked if he was interested in the CEO position during Smith’s going away party in May, Kelso said he was unsure even though he knew he wanted the job.
“My mind was in a lot of places at that moment in May. At the moment, I was guarded. I had considered (applying for the position) from the beginning but I was dealing with my friend and mentor leaving,‘ he said.
He also said he thankfully had the luxury of having time to be thoughtful and think about whether he wanted to apply for the job which included pondering if it was the right move for him and the YMCA. After talking with family, friends, YMCA staff and community members, Kelso decided to apply for the position.
With the YMCA paying off its debt earlier this year, Kelso said he can focus on other things that are important to the organization and the community. A strategic planning process was recently completed and YMCA staff and its board are looking at the data to see what direction it should take moving forward. As of now, however, that direction has yet to be determined.
In the meantime, Kelso said until that direction is figured out he will focus on making sure the Y’s current facilities at the Cadillac Area YMCA Dillon Community Center are maintained and kept up to date. He also said with the building having its 10th anniversary this year there may be an event to celebrate that milestone.
“Our building is 10 years old now so we are looking at celebrating that. Long-term maintenance and sustainability will be the focus moving forward,‘ he said.
