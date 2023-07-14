CADILLAC — Believe it or not, fingerprinting has been a hot topic locally when it comes to getting a job in the field of early childhood.
For that reason, a collaborative effort has been under way to figure out how to lessen the burden and travel for getting these fingerprints and employment. For a while, the closest place to get these specialized fingerprints was either Traverse City.
That, however, is about to change. Beginning Thursday, July 13, the Cadillac Area YMCA Dillon Community Center will be an IndentoGo by IDEMIA fingerprinting site.
Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative Director Niki Schultz said there is a certain code for fingerprints that employers looking to hire people in fields, such as nursing and early childhood need. Previously, Schultz said some locations did this type of fingerprinting but a few years ago stopped providing the service.
While they tried to get something passed through the state legislature that would have made it possible for these fingerprints to be taken at sheriff’s offices, it failed to gain any traction last December, according to Schultz. In January, she said the work started to bring a site to Cadillac.
Schultz said the fingerprinting process is not a for-profit endeavor, so an agency or organization taking on this role has to have community support. The Cadillac Area YMCA agreed to be the location with help from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation and Schultz said the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency also agreed to help staff the fingerprinting station part-time. Great Start to Quality and Great Start Collaborative staff also are being trained.
“For every person we fingerprint, our site location gets $3, which isn’t enough to make it sustainable. We have to staff it,” she said. “The Cadillac Area Community Foundation has said it will support the project for a year by supplementing some of the cost.”
After that year, it will be re-evaluated regarding options to continue the site.
Cadillac Area YMCA Executive Director Mike Kelso said it just made sense for the Dillon Community Center to be the site where the fingerprinting takes place because there is room, they are open and are a public place that people come in and out of regularly.
Kelso said this also made sense because the Cadillac area has been like a desert when it comes to being able to offer this type of fingerprinting. Having the site not only helps the immediate Cadillac area but also the region. He said having this type of fingerprinting will lessen the obstacles of attracting new hires that are already struggling to attract enough workers.
“It is one barrier we are trying to get rid of,” he said.
As for when people can get the fingerprinting done, Schultz said that will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 4 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of each month. She also said there are 35 people scheduled to get fingerprints Thursday, which equates to a new person coming in every 10 minutes.
“It is a big win for us that we got a (fingerprinting) location in Cadillac. Ultimately, we want to raise awareness for the hoops we had to go through to get it here,” she said. “The YMCA will be losing money even with the Cadillac Area Community Foundation supporting it. It costs $67 to get the fingerprinting done.”
Without the YMCA stepping up, as well as the other agencies, Schultz said it wouldn’t be possible. Applicants looking for jobs would still have to drive 50 miles or more to get fingerprinted. That was a clear barrier to staffing in an industry with many challenges, she said.
Once the initial rush subsides, Schultz said 100 people are anticipated to utilize the fingerprinting site every month.
