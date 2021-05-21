CADILLAC — Dani Renwick wants people to know the 53rd Cadillac Festival of the Arts has been canceled and anyone saying otherwise may be trying to scam them.
Renwick is the art fair coordinator and works for Up North Arts. She also serves on the Cadillac Arts Council with Linda Anderson, Lois Durham, Paul Brown and Kurtis Baney; as a group, they plan the festival. She said after months of prepping and making contingency plans the decision to postpone the event for the second year in a row was made.
As a result, Renwick said artists were notified that an in-person art fair would not be happening. An official statement, however, wasn’t made as Renwick said the council was thinking about if some in-person things could still happen — like concerts.
While no official public statement was made, Renwick said things started popping up on the art festival’s Facebook page. People with no connection to the festival were posting saying they had booths available for $100.
Understandably many connected with the art festival were confused and started to contact organizers.
“We have been doing damage control and alerting people. Many of the vendors are in the older population and we are fearful they are going to get scammed,‘ Renwick said.
On top of the scammers, Renwick said one of the new sculptures put in Cadillac City Park last year has been damaged/vandalized. To say it has been a disheartening time for the art scene in Cadillac would be an understatement, according to Renwick.
Although the festival has been canceled, Renwick said some things will still be happening on the weekend of July 16 and July 17 that are art-related. The Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra will be playing a concert on July 16, while the Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band will perform on July 17 at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion. Again, no vendors will be in the park during the weekend.
Renwick said other events like the kids’ chalk art competition also will take place and they are working to try to organize the Taste of Cadillac Restaurant Week. She also said the council was going to put out some more sculptures with the surplus of money they have, but due to the recent damage/vandalism, it is not certain if Cadillac supports the arts at this particular point in time.
