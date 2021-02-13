Cadillac Art Fest planning to return this July

CADILLAC — Summer weekends were a lot less busy last year, thanks to cancelations due to COVID-19.
With northern Michigan in the dead of winter, organizers of one Cadillac festival wants to make sure the community knows the plan is to return this summer.
The Cadillac Festival of the Arts is starting to reach out to the community, artists and non-profit groups, and clubs to let them know the event is looking to return in July.
The Cadillac Arts Council and Up North Arts announced last May the annual event was canceled. While the cancelation meant the festival didn't fill Cadillac City Park, the event was reimagined. The goal was to keep the community safe while offering virtual events to benefit the community, the artists, musicians and non-profits that participate in the event.
All virtual events, access to vendors and donation opportunities for non-profits were accessed via the Cadillac Festival of the Arts Facebook page. The virtual event was held from July 13 through July 18.
Dani Renwick is the art fair coordinator and works for the Up North Arts. She also serves on the Cadillac Arts Council with Linda Anderson, Lois Durham, Paul Brown and Kurtis Baney, as a group, they plan the festival. She said while the festival is still in the planning stages, they are working toward options for what may or may not be allowed by the health department come July.
Currently, Renwick said the health department only recommends outside gatherings of 25 people or fewer, so while this may change by July, organizers are looking at that data. She also said organizers will do the safest thing possible for the community and if that means holding an online festival again, that's what they will do.
While nothing is certain, Anderson, who handles the food vendor and non-profit coordination for the festival, said the 53rd Cadillac Festival of the Arts is scheduled for July 16 and 17. Anderson is looking for non-profit organizations, churches and clubs to run various food booths.
She said the festival is a great way to get out into the community, share your story and generate funds. The festival likely will look different this summer, but the hope remains to have 100 artists and the same number of food vendors, Anderson said.
If anyone is interested in having a food booth, they can get more information by calling Anderson at (616) 822-5037 or Durham at (231) 775-0483.
