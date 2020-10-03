Cadillac Art Van Furniture location soon to become Big Sandy Superstore

CADILLAC — Staff at the now-defunct Cadillac Art Van Furniture in Haring Township are in the process of transforming the facility into a Big Sandy Superstore.
According to a press release issued Thursday, Big Sandy Superstore has partnered with the Art Van Furniture store and will be selling their products out of several former Art Van locations in Michigan, Indiana and Missouri.
"After filing for bankruptcy earlier in the year, many of the Art Van franchisees received a lifeline when Big Sandy CEO Robert Van Hoose agreed to a partnership deal," the press release from Big Sandy Superstore reads.
"The employee-owned Cadillac store under David Lee will be owner-partners with Big Sandy Superstore — a Top 100 furniture company — retaining the same location and 39,000 sq. ft. showroom, saving jobs and creating new opportunities for growth. Keeping on the existing Art Van employees is important to Van Hoose, who said, 'I know they can do it. I can’t go out and hire that caliber of people.' Big Sandy Superstore also plans on hiring more people in each community to keep up with the current demand they are seeing."
Along with the Cadillac location, Lee owns two others in Mount Pleasant and one in Midland.
As part of the new partnership, Lee told the Cadillac News that all of his locations will be reopened as Big Sandy Superstores.
In Cadillac, Lee said the current Art Van Furniture sign likely will be removed next week and replaced with a Big Sandy Superstore sign by the end of October.
Lee said the store will be staffed by all the employees of the old Art Van, in addition to a couple new employees who've been hired on.
Lee said they're in the process of remodeling and restocking the facility ahead of the Oct. 9 date of reopening.
While Lee said Art Van Furniture was a great franchise, as a Big Sandy Superstore, their product lines likely will be expanded, and items will be available at more affordable prices.
"We're really excited," Lee said. "This is a step up from where we were."
During the months after the shutdown, Lee said they've had incredible sales that made up for the months they were closed down after COVID-19 reached Michigan.
"We're actually ahead this year," Lee said. "We're blessed to be able to say that."
According to the Big Sandy Superstore press release, after rebranding and the grand re-opening, the new Big Sandy Superstore location will continue to provide an owner-operated culture and a location for living room, bedroom, patio, and home office furniture, plus home décor and mattresses.
Big Sandy Superstore’s team is excited about the new partnership, saying it is “A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in assets that, under normal business conditions, would not be available.‘
Big Sandy Superstore has a long history in the furniture and appliance world. Founder Robert W. Van Hoose Sr. founded Big Sandy in 1953 with a $1,000 loan from his wife, Lorna.
Late last year, Art Van Furniture announced the closure of all company-owned stores in at least five states as the retailer headed toward liquidation after more than 60 years in business.
“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,‘ Art Van spokeswoman Diane Charles said in a statement. “We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.