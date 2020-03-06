Cadillac Art Van location remaining in business after corporate liquidation

CADILLAC — Art Van Furniture soon won’t exist in Cadillac but that doesn’t mean the store will disappear — it will just be under a different name.
On Thursday, Art Van Furniture announced the closure of all company-owned stores in at least five states as the retailer heads toward liquidation after more than 60 years in business.
The Cadillac store will remain open for business, although it will no longer be under the Art Van brand.
David Lee, owner of the Art Van location in Cadillac, along with three others in Mount Pleasant and Midland, said the thing people should keep in mind at this time is that they are a part of the community and won’t be going anywhere.
“We’ll still be here,‘ Lee said. “This will just be a rebrand for us.‘
Lee said over the next 60-90 days, they will continue to do business as Art Van while they sell the remainder of their inventory. After that, they will unveil their new brand and name for the store; since he just received news of the liquidation Thursday, Lee said he hasn’t had much time to consider what to rename the business.
As far as merchandise offered at the new store, Lee said it should be very similar to what they sold at Art Van, as they are going to go through many of the same vendors.
There will be no change in staff at the Cadillac location, and Lee said warranties that were connected to items purchased previously at Art Van are still valid.
While they are excited to continue doing business in the Cadillac area, Lee said losing the resources and advertising provided by the corporate structure will be tough.
Liquidation sales are expected to start Friday, according to the Warren, Michigan-based company.
“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,‘ Art Van spokeswoman Diane Charles said in a statement Thursday. “We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community.‘
Archie “Art‘ Van Elslander opened his first store in 1959 in suburban Detroit. The company was sold in 2017 to a private equity firm, and Elslander died the following year at age 87.
“Retail bankruptcies have been blossoming over the last four or five years,‘ said Pat O’Keefe, chief executive of O’Keefe Consulting in Bloomfield Hills. “People who have not developed an internet, digital media presence have suffered. ... I think retail will continue to decline as internet shopping increases.‘
Art Van operates stores in nine states under various brands. Stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio are expected to close.
The sales that begin Friday will be at all Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri. Select Wolf stores in Maryland and Virginia also will have sales.
Mayor Jim Fouts said Art Van is the city of Warren’s top taxpayer at more than $2.2 million per year. He also called the closings “devastating‘ and said the company’s Warren location has 262 employees.
The city will look into marketing the Warren “site for a future company that would invest and save the jobs of those who have been terminated,‘ Fouts said.
Art Van also has been a regular sponsor of the annual Thanksgiving Day parade in Detroit. In 1990, Van Elslander wrote a $200,000 check for the parade as the event struggled with failing finances.
“It’s probably one of the most gratifying things I’ve ever done,‘ Van Elslander said in 2015. “Because when you see the lives that you’ve been able to affect, it’s pretty cool.‘
In 2015, Art Van customers in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois who bought furniture, TVs and mattresses on certain days that January got their merchandise free of charge due to a company promotion.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.