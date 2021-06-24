Cadillac Arts Council donates another sculpture to city; will be placed at mouth of canal

CADILLAC — City crews will be installing a concrete pad at the mouth of the Cadillac side of the canal to display a sculpture donated recently by the Cadillac Arts Council.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council agreed to accept the donation, which will be placed on the north side of the mouth of the canal.
According to council documents, Paul Brown from the Arts Council again this year approached the city regarding the donation of an art sculpture. Due to there being no art fair or food booths at this year’s Art’s Festival, it has created funds from the Arts Council that can go toward the purchase of the art sculpture. In addition to the reallocated Arts Council funds, the Barnett family has added a donation, which is being applied to this purchase.
The sculpture being donated was discovered by Brown at a sculpture walk in Elk Rapids.
The only commitment required of the city would be for the Department of Public Works to install a concrete pad, which is what we the city has done for other projects such as for the frisbee golf courses and public art projects, including the two sculptures donated last year (one near the Rotary Pavilion and one near the bridge over the Clam River).
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the proposed location of the sculpture is far enough away from the canal that ice jams wouldn't create a potential risk to the object. He added that they've determined its placement would also not create any right of way conflicts.
"Our hope is that this is the beginning of more sculptures and art on display in Cadillac," said Brown after the Arts Council donated the two sculptures last year. "We know that art brings people to town. It helps make life more exciting and interesting. It gives people something to enjoy."
